U.S. Rep. Young Kim Joins Orange County Business Council And Fhlbank San Francisco For Affordable Housing Roundtable

SAN FRANCISCO and IRVINE, Calif., April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a continued effort to address the growing affordable housing crisis in Southern California, U.S. Rep. Young Kim (CA-40) convened a roundtable discussion today with the Orange County Business Council and the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco (FHLBank San Francisco) in Irvine, California. Kim co-chairs the bi-partisan Congressional Financial Literacy and Wealth Creation Caucus and serves on the House Committee on Financial Services. The roundtable convened housing advocates, financial institutions, community organizations, and other key stakeholders that hold a vested interest in creating generational wealth through homeownership and a greater understanding of financial well-being.

“Rising housing prices are making life unaffordable for too many hardworking families in our community,” said Rep. Kim.“We need all hands-on deck to combat this housing crisis, which is why I appreciate local community leaders from public and private sectors for joining me for a productive roundtable discussion on how we can create more affordable housing options and help families struggling to make ends meet.”

Kim represents California's 40th District, covering portions of Orange, San Bernardino, and Riverside Counties. She serves on the House Financial Services Committee and the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and is a strong advocate for economic development, financial literacy, and regulatory frameworks that support growth. She also co-chairs the Women in STEM Caucus and the Maternity Care Caucus. Through her partnership with FHLBank San Francisco and its member financial institutions, Kim is advancing practical solutions to support her constituents and strengthen the Southern California business community.

“Housing availability at all levels is fundamental to OCBC's mission of advancing economic development in Orange County,” said OCBC President and CEO Jeff Ball.“We are fortunate to have leaders like Congresswoman Kim who understand that expanding our housing supply is essential to sustaining the region's growth and quality of life. By supporting increased housing options, we can ensure that our workforce has the opportunity to live closer to their jobs. Congresswoman Kim has been a steadfast advocate for Orange County, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with her.”

FHLBank San Francisco has joined public officials at 10 roundtables over the past year as part of its mission-driven focus to partner with its member financial institutions, housing developers and community stakeholders to foster economic growth and resilience across communities.

“Today's conversation with Congresswoman Kim and regional leaders underscores the urgent need for collaborative, cross-sector action,” said Joe Amato, interim president and chief executive officer of FHLBank San Francisco.“The aftermath of recent Southern California wildfires has only deepened the housing challenges in this region. We're committed to working alongside our members and community partners to increase access to affordable housing, expand financial literacy, and support economic opportunity throughout Arizona, California, and Nevada.”

Attendees at the roundtable included: