U.S. Rep. Young Kim Joins Orange County Business Council And Fhlbank San Francisco For Affordable Housing Roundtable
|.
|Rep. Young Kim
|Congresswoman (CA-40)
|.
|Stephanie Cuevas
|California and Nevada Credit Union Leagues
|.
|Irma Gorrocino
|California and Nevada Credit Union Leagues
|.
|Adam Wood
|California Building Industry Association
|.
|Jeremy Empol
|FHLBank San Francisco
|.
|Greg Ward
|FHLBank San Francisco
|.
|Laura Archuleta
|Jamboree
|.
|Ana Fonseca
|Logix Federal Credit Union
|.
|Michael Ruane
|National Core
|.
|Jeff Ball
|Orange County Business Council
|.
|Tim Shaw, RCE
|Pacific West Association of REALTORS®
|.
|Diana Kot
|SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union
|.
|William Shopoff
|Shopoff Realty
|.
|Cesar Covarrubias
|The Kennedy Commission
|.
|Matthew Kemfer
|The Kennedy Commission
|.
|Maggie Pacheco
|Wescom Credit Union
FHLBank San Francisco's Impact in California's 40th District
Since 1990, FHLBank San Francisco has awarded $4.5 million in grants for affordable housing and to boost homeownership in California's 40th Congressional District, supporting the development of 401 affordable housing units for low-income individuals and families. In addition, through its Workforce Initiative Subsidy for Homeownership (WISH) program, FHLBank San Francisco has partnered with member financial institutions to provide $887,000 in grants since 2003, helping 57 first-time homebuyers - including teachers, healthcare workers, and service industry professionals - achieve homeownership.
Across its three-state district of Arizona, California, and Nevada, FHLBank San Francisco is committed to supporting a range of housing initiatives in partnership with its member community financial institutions. Since the Affordable Housing Program's inception, the Bank has awarded over $1.38 billion in grants, helping to construct, rehabilitate, or purchase more than 155,000 affordable housing units - including $61.8 million awarded in 2024 alone. As part of the Federal Home Loan Bank System, FHLBank San Francisco is one of the nation's largest privately capitalized sources of affordable housing grant funding.
About Orange County Business Council
For 30 years, Orange County Business Council (OCBC) has been representing and promoting the region's business community together with government and academia to enhance the economic development of Orange County, California. The Council's core initiatives include developing pro-business solutions that lead to economic growth, education development that leads to a competitive workforce , advocating for a range of housing alternatives , and promoting appropriate investment in regional and statewide infrastructure for the nation's sixth most populous county. Member organizations include businesses and local organizations representing a diverse cross section of industries including biomedical, construction, education, financial services, health care, manufacturing, municipalities, nonprofit, technology, tourism, transportation, real estate and utilities. For more information, visit ocbc.org .
About Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco
The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco is a member-driven cooperative helping local lenders in Arizona, California, and Nevada build strong communities, create opportunity, and change lives for the better. The tools and resources we provide to our member financial institutions - commercial banks, credit unions, industrial loan companies, savings institutions, insurance companies, and community development financial institutions - propel homeownership, finance quality affordable housing, drive economic vitality, and revitalize whole neighborhoods. Together with our members and other partners, we are making the communities we serve more vibrant and resilient.CONTACT: Contact: Tom Flannigan FHLBank San Francisco 415-616-2695 ...
