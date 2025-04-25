Graze Robotics Partners With Invited To Launch Autonomous Mowing Pilot At Gleneagles Country Club

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This initiative marks a significant step in the evolution of golf course maintenance, leveraging cutting-edge robotics to optimize turf management while enhancing sustainability and operational efficiency. The pilot will focus on demonstrating the capabilities of Graze's robotic mowers in, key areas that demand precision, consistency, and efficiency in high-end golf course operations.

"We are always seeking innovative solutions that enhance the quality and sustainability of our course management practices," said David Pillsbury, CEO of Invited . "Graze's technology represents an exciting advancement in how we can maintain pristine playing conditions while reducing our environmental footprint. We look forward to seeing the impact of this partnership at Gleneagles."

Graze's autonomous mowers offer numerous benefits, including lower fuel consumption and consistent course conditions-all while contributing to environmental sustainability through electric-powered operation. The pilot at Gleneagles will provide critical insights into how robotic mowing can complement and enhance traditional maintenance practices.

"Our partnership with Invited is a testament to the growing demand for intelligent automation in golf course management," said Logan Fahey Franz, Chief Executive Officer of Graze Robotics . "Gleneagles provides the perfect environment to showcase the capabilities of our technology, and we're excited to demonstrate how robotic mowing can help elevate course conditions while optimizing labor and resource efficiency."

As the pilot progresses, Graze and Invited will collaborate closely to evaluate performance metrics, refine operational strategies, and explore opportunities for broader deployment across Invited's extensive network of premier golf courses.

About Graze Robotics : Graze Robotics is a pioneering company in autonomous mowing solutions, specializing in sustainable and efficient robotic technology for large-scale landscaping and golf course maintenance.

About Invited : Since its founding in 1957, Dallas-based Invited has operated with the mission of Building Relationships and Enriching Lives®. The leading owner-operator of membership golf and country clubs and city clubs in North America, Invited is relentless in its pursuit of providing extraordinary experiences, meaningful connections, shared passions, and memorable moments for approximately 350,000 members. The company's mission is supported by nearly 20,000 peak-season employees and a portfolio of over 160 owned or operated golf and country clubs and city clubs in 26 states. Invited creates communities that cater to an aspirational lifestyle through its championship golf courses, workspaces, handcrafted cuisine, resort-style pools, tennis and pickleball facilities, golf lounges, fitness centers, and pioneering programming.

