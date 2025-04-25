DAYVID Comes Full Circle With Cinematic New Single 'See You Soon'

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Independent singer-songwriter DAYVID returns with“See You Soon”, a radiant electronic-pop anthem that captures the ache of longing, the magic of reunion, and the quiet hope that some things are meant to come back around.Years in the making,“See You Soon” is a cinematic fusion of heartfelt storytelling and euphoric production. Co-written with acclaimed collaborators Morgan Taylor Reid (Backstreet Boys, Marshmello) and Ameerah (Tiësto, Jay Sean), the track pulses with shimmering synths, soaring melodies, and a drop that recalls the emotional highs of Kygo, Zedd, Gryffin, and Lost Frequencies. Final production and mixing by UK up-and-comer James Danielson, as well as mastering by Dale Becker, delivers a polished and feel-good soundscape built for dancefloors and daydreams alike.“'See You Soon' started as a late-night idea back in 2020,” DAYVID shares.“Morgan had just played a few chords on piano, and the chorus came out almost instantly. But then life happened. I took a break from music, and the song just... waited for me. It's always felt like a message to my future self-that some things are worth holding on to.”With its lush textures, emotional honesty, and sense of coming full circle,“See You Soon” is a powerful step forward in DAYVID's evolving sound – deeply personal, effortlessly melodic, and unapologetically real.About DAYVIDDAYVID is a Las Vegas-based pop artist known for his blend of glossy production, melodic hooks, and cinematic storytelling. Originally from San Diego, he began releasing music in 2018 with his debut single“Sure of Me,” followed by breakout track“Wasted Luv.” Influenced by iconic performers like George Michael and Taylor Swift and inspired by legendary pop producers and songwriters like Max Martin, Ryan Tedder, and Julia Michaels, DAYVID's sound bridges pop, electronic, and R&B with broad emotional appeal. His latest release,“See You Soon,” continues his evolution as a versatile and compelling voice in modern pop.Listen here .

Ann Kerr

DAYVID Music

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.