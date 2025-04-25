NIP Group To Report Unaudited Financial Results For The Second Half And Full Year 2024 On April 30, 2025
|Event Title:
|NIP Group Inc. Second Half and Full Year 2024 Earnings Call
|Registration Link:
All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process prior to the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers and a unique access PIN, which can be used to join the conference call.
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at the Company's investor relations website at .
About NIP Group Inc.
NIP Group (NASDAQ: NIPG) is a global digital entertainment company driving the evolution of gaming and esports. With a diversified ecosystem spanning esports teams, arenas and events, content and influencer networks, game publishing, and hospitality, we engage hundreds of millions of fans and create immersive entertainment experiences. Operating across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas, we collaborate with leading gaming companies to push the boundaries of interactive entertainment and bring gaming to new audiences worldwide.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact
NIP Group Inc.
Investor Relations: ...
Public Relations: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment