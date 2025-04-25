David Pinkston Presents 'To Open One's Eyes' At LA Times Festival Of Books

Author David Pinkston offers a fresh perspective on hidden biblical truths that challenge both science and Christian doctrine.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Reading Glass Books is thrilled to welcome author David Pinkston to Booth #959 in the Black Zone at USC for a book signing at the LA Times Festival of Books on Sunday, April 27, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. Pinkston will present his insightful new book,“To Open One's Eyes: Untaught Mysteries of the Holy Bible ,” offering a deep dive into hidden scriptures and a new understanding of biblical teachings.In this book, Pinkston challenges conventional Christian doctrine and scientific interpretations, providing readers with an expanded understanding of the Holy Bible. Based on the King James Version, the book explores untaught mysteries and reveals the hidden signs within scripture that announce the precise timeline of Jesus' coming and departure. Pinkston also sheds light on the misunderstood arrival of the prince of the world and offers new clarity on his appearance, encouraging readers to question traditional teachings.Fans of Pinkston's work can look forward to an in-depth discussion on how to achieve a better understanding of Christianity and build a closer relationship with God through the scriptures. With its bold approach to controversial topics, this book challenges both conventional Christianity and science, offering a fresh perspective that will provoke thoughtful reflection.Whether you're a longtime scholar of biblical mysteries or simply curious about deeper truths, this book signing promises to be a unique and thought-provoking experience you won't want to miss.For more information, visit Booth #959 at the Festival or contact The Reading Glass Books.

