Why Kashmir Couldn't Become Switzerland Of The East

By Dr. Fiaz Maqbool Fazili

For years, I have wondered why Kashmir, often hailed as the“Switzerland of Asia,” has failed to live up to that moniker in terms of civic responsibility, public hygiene, and environmental conservation. This question was never far from my mind during my recent journey across Europe, particularly Switzerland, as I sought answers for my upcoming book, Green Nostalgia, which addresses the unsung challenges of my homeland. How could a place so blessed with natural beauty, comparable to Switzerland in every way, fall short when it comes to managing its resources and ensuring a clean, sustainable environment? And where does the responsibility lie?

Switzerland, with its pristine landscapes, organized infrastructure, and highly disciplined citizenry, is often viewed as a global model of efficiency. In stark contrast, Kashmir, with its breathtaking mountains, crystal-clear waters, and lush meadows, continues to be plagued by problems that could easily be avoided with proper planning and governance. The disparity is not only visible but also deeply frustrating for anyone who has traveled across Europe and then returned to Kashmir, where the contrast hits hard.

During my visit to Switzerland, I was struck by its immaculate cleanliness, efficient waste disposal systems, and a citizenry that takes pride in maintaining public spaces. It was a place where not a single piece of litter could be seen on the streets. People used public transport efficiently, and waste was meticulously segregated into various bins. Swiss citizens held themselves accountable, and local governments ensured that these practices were backed by well-enforced policies. Despite the extreme temperatures, the snow, and the challenges of maintaining such an extensive infrastructure, Switzerland had perfected the art of urban living.

Kashmir, on the other hand, has a much smaller challenge when it comes to geography and climate. Yet, it continues to grapple with unregulated waste disposal systems, deteriorating public infrastructure, and an alarming lack of civic responsibility. Take, for example, the issue of waste management in Kashmir, which has become a crisis in itself. The Achan landfill, intended to be a solution, has become a breeding ground for disease and environmental degradation. It is a toxic blight on the city, yet no one seems to want to address the issue head-on.

The streets of Srinagar are littered with garbage, and residents continue to dispose of waste in haphazard ways. There are waste collection vehicles that make rounds, but instead of promoting systematic waste segregation, they collect everything in one go, without the slightest regard for environmental impact. Women, often seen sorting plastic waste by hand, lack the safety gear necessary for such hazardous work. The liquid waste that leaks from open garbage piles makes walking through these streets unbearable. Yet, complaints to municipal authorities fall on deaf ears, and the situation remains unresolved.

This lack of accountability and proper planning speaks volumes about the governance failures that have crippled Kashmir. While the people suffer from these issues, the government has failed to implement efficient waste disposal and segregation systems. The bureaucratic inertia is evident, and there is little political will to bring about any meaningful change. It's baffling to think that with all the money flowing into the region, nothing has been done to fix these basic infrastructural issues.

In Switzerland, things are different. The government sets clear standards and enforces them through laws, regulations, and public education. It's not about having the latest technology or the highest budget, it's about governance, discipline, and a culture of responsibility. The Swiss do not make excuses for their shortcomings; instead, they address them with thoughtful policies and strong political leadership. The result? An organized, clean, and sustainable society where citizens and the government share responsibility for maintaining public spaces.

Kashmir, however, lacks this fundamental civic sense. Despite religious teachings on cleanliness, often emphasized in mosques and schools, this value does not translate into daily practice. Public spaces are dirty, roads are broken, and the air is filled with pollution. What is most disheartening is that despite having a Chief Minister like Omar Abdullah, who comes from a family known for its high standards of cleanliness and discipline, no concerted effort has been made to bring about the cleanliness revolution Kashmir desperately needs.

The question remains: What is holding Kashmir back from achieving the same level of environmental consciousness and civic responsibility that Switzerland enjoys? The answer lies in a lack of education, awareness, and political will. The people of Kashmir need to be educated on the importance of waste segregation, proper disposal, and hygiene. Waste segregation should be made mandatory, starting with schools where children can learn the value of cleanliness early on. Meanwhile, the government must act decisively to introduce efficient waste management systems that are integrated into the daily lives of the people.

Moreover, strict policies should be implemented to hold citizens and local governments accountable for maintaining clean public spaces. The municipal corporations should be given clear mandates and required to meet specific performance metrics, with penalties for negligence. The public must also be encouraged to play an active role in the process, with regular campaigns to raise awareness about environmental responsibility.

It is clear that change is not only possible but necessary. Kashmir has all the potential to become a clean, well-managed region, but it requires a radical shift in both governance and public mentality. We need strong leadership, better education on environmental responsibility, and more civic engagement. With these changes, Kashmir can transform itself into a true paradise, not just in its natural beauty, but in the way it manages and preserves its resources for future generations. The question is: will we, as a society, rise to the occasion? Or will we continue to drown in our own neglect?

The responsibility to create a cleaner, more civilized Kashmir lies with all of us, not just the government, but each citizen. Only by working together can we transform this paradise into the sustainable, thriving society it was always meant to be.

Writer is a Senior Consultant Surgeon of Kashmir.