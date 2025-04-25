403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Rua Gold Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:06 AM EST - Rua Gold Inc. : Provided an update on its gold-antimony exploration at the Auld Creek project in the Reefton Goldfield on the South Island of New Zealand, reporting improved gold grades from current drilling in diamond drillholes ACDDH026, ACDDH027, ACDDH028. Highlights: Following up on the last high grade results from the Company, the next holes intersected broader zones of gold in hole ACDDH027 and narrow but strong gold-stibnite (antimony sulphide) mineralization in ACDDH028. Assay results show: ACDDH026: 2.1m @ 1.25g/t Au from 175m depth; ACDDH027: 9m @ 5.9g/t AuEq1 (5.2g/t Au & 0.16% Sb) from 159m depth; ACDDH028: 1.25m @ 48.3g/t AuEq1 (13.3g/t Au & 8.1% Sb) from 210m depth; ACDD024,025 confirmed higher grade antimony mineralisation on the Fraternal shoot, the recent drilling ACDDH27,28 indicates an improvement in gold grade with depth. Rua Gold Inc. shares V are trading down 2 cents at $0.66.
Full Press Release:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment