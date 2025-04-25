Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Rua Gold Inc.

Rua Gold Inc.


2025-04-25 03:14:45
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:06 AM EST - Rua Gold Inc. : Provided an update on its gold-antimony exploration at the Auld Creek project in the Reefton Goldfield on the South Island of New Zealand, reporting improved gold grades from current drilling in diamond drillholes ACDDH026, ACDDH027, ACDDH028. Highlights: Following up on the last high grade results from the Company, the next holes intersected broader zones of gold in hole ACDDH027 and narrow but strong gold-stibnite (antimony sulphide) mineralization in ACDDH028. Assay results show: ACDDH026: 2.1m @ 1.25g/t Au from 175m depth; ACDDH027: 9m @ 5.9g/t AuEq1 (5.2g/t Au & 0.16% Sb) from 159m depth; ACDDH028: 1.25m @ 48.3g/t AuEq1 (13.3g/t Au & 8.1% Sb) from 210m depth; ACDD024,025 confirmed higher grade antimony mineralisation on the Fraternal shoot, the recent drilling ACDDH27,28 indicates an improvement in gold grade with depth. Rua Gold Inc. shares V are trading down 2 cents at $0.66.

Full Press Release:

MENAFN25042025000212011056ID1109474090

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search