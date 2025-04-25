Touching Performance Of Children Of Martyrs At Second Fidan Hajiyeva's Int'l Opera Festival

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

As part of the Second Fidan Hajiyeva's International Opera Festival a concert "Qəlbimizdə yaşayanlar" (Living in Our Souls) has taken place at the Gara Garayev Central School of Arts, Azernews reports.

The anthem of Azerbaijan was played at the opening. Then, a minute of silence was observed in memory of the martyrs.

In the concert program, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Fidan Hajiyeva presented a number of works of world and Azerbaijani classics. Students of the Gara Garayev Central School of Arts, the class of the laureate of international competitions, veteran of the 44-day Patriotic War Atesh Garayev, who also performed at the evening, performed.

The performance of the "Academy of Arts of the Children of Martyrs" under the leadership of Professor of the Baku Music Academy, Director of the Gara Garayev Central School of Arts Konul Huseynova, the wife of the martyr, Lieutenant Colonel Rashad Atakishiyev was especially touching. At this moment, many in the hall had tears in their eyes and in conclusion, the audience stood up and greeted the young talents, paying tribute to the memory of their heroic fathers.

Speaking Fidan Hajiyeva and Konul Huseynova noted the importance of holding the festival in promoting and developing opera art, revealing the creative potential of young people.

Second Fidan Hajiyeva's International Opera Festival is held in Baku from April 23 to 29.

Over the course of seven days, concerts with the participation of both famous performers and young and young talents aged 6-16, who are appearing on the big stage for the first time, are organized at various venues in the capital.

<p></p> <p>Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day, and Milli.</p>