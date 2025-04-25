Apple Move Production Of All Iphones For United States To India In 2026

The American corporation Apple plans to shift the assembly of all iPhones intended for sale in the United States to India, Azernews reports.

This decision comes as a result of the policies of former U.S. President Donald Trump towards China.

As noted by the media, the trade war initiated by Trump with China has significantly increased the costs and risks associated with iPhone production in China. Apple had previously pursued a strategy to diversify its supply chains, but now the company must accelerate its efforts to shift production capacity out of China, where the majority of its smartphones are currently assembled.

Russian media, for their part, report that by the end of 2026, India is expected to produce more than 60 million iPhones for the American market. This would effectively double production volumes. Trade negotiations between the United States and India regarding future import duties are also playing a role in this move. During a visit to India this week, Vice President J.D. Vance stated that the two sides had made "very good progress" in discussions.

According to the Financial Times, Apple's management is in regular contact with the U.S. presidential administration on tariff issues and is lobbying for the most favorable working conditions in India.

Apple's decision to shift its iPhone production to India reflects a broader trend in global manufacturing, where companies are rethinking their supply chains in response to geopolitical tensions, rising tariffs, and the need for greater resilience. India, with its growing manufacturing capabilities and a large, skilled workforce, presents an attractive alternative to China.