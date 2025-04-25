Dodge Direct Connection Performance Parts Brand Marks HEMI® Day With New Start Defender Theft-Deterrent System



Direct Connection, the Dodge performance parts brand, introduces new Start Defender theft-deterrent system for 2018 to 2023 model-year Dodge Charger and Challenger vehicles

Protecting modern-day HEMI®-powered Dodge muscle cars aligns with HEMI Day, celebrated each year on April 26 (4/26) in honor of the legendary 426-cubic-inch HEMI engine

Direct Connection Start Defender features CAN-based starting circuit interrupt system that enables two-factor authentication; vehicle will only start when correct sequence is entered

Start Defender device management and setup features private, encrypted Wi-Fi network with website

Multiple drivers can access up to four different button sequences

System can be enabled/disabled during a variety of activities without owner present as needed, such as trips to car wash, dealership, valet parking and more

Direct Connection Start Defender theft-deterrent system available at a U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $695

Start Defender is a Direct Connection licensed product available through Wesley Motorsports For product details and ordering information, visit DCPerformance

Direct Connection, the Dodge performance parts brand, is introducing a new Start Defender theft-deterrent system for 2018 to 2023 model-year Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger muscle cars, just in time for HEMI® Day on April 26.

HEMI Day, celebrated each year by Dodge enthusiasts on April 26 (4/26), honors the legendary 426-cubic-inch HEMI V-8 "Elephant" engine that was introduced in 1964.

The Direct Connection Start Defender system provides an incremental theft-deterrent option for owners of modern-performance-era Dodge Charger and Challenger vehicles powered by the HEMI engine. The Start Defender system helps protect prized HEMI-powered muscle cars by building on existing security features from Dodge, such as a factory-installed security alarm, including a Deluxe alarm for Scat Pack and SRT models, as well as Key Programming Lockdown, which helps prevent unauthorized programming of new key fobs.

"The Direct Connection Start Defender theft-deterrent system is another tool to help HEMI-powered Dodge Charger and Challenger owners protect their muscle cars and have a little more peace of mind," said Matt McAlear, Dodge CEO. "The Dodge Direct Connection portfolio continues to grow, and there's no better time to rollout a product like Start Defender than on the eve of HEMI Day."

The Direct Connection Start Defender is a CAN-based starting circuit interrupt system that lets vehicle owners set two-factor authentication for the starting circuit of their Dodge Charger or Challenger. Two-factor authentication is set via a button sequence chosen by the vehicle owner. The vehicle will only start when the correct button sequence is entered and authenticated.

Start Defender features a private, encrypted Wi-Fi network with a website to both set up and manage the system. Only the Start Defender system owner can reset the device. Up to four different button sequences are available so multiple drivers can access the system. Start Defender can also be configured to allow access for multiple drivers, and the system can be enabled or disabled during a variety of activities where the owner cannot enter the button sequence, such as car wash visits, valet parking, trips to the dealership for service and more.

The system includes an external relay control, and the hood switch can activate a relay-controlled 12V device, allowing sirens or other warning devices to be connected and controlled. The Start Defender system can be installed by a mechanic or also self-installed with no special tools needed. The system does not damage or alter any original equipment systems.

The Start Defender theft-deterrent system is now available through Wesley Motorsports as a licensed Direct Connection product, at a U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $695. For additional product details and ordering information, visit DCPerformance .

Direct Connection

The Direct Connection portfolio, available online and through the Dodge Power Brokers dealer network, includes modern performance, crate engine, race and vintage muscle high-performance products for Dodge performance vehicles, offering factory street, strip and track performance parts developed by SRT engineers and backed by a Mopar warranty for peace of mind.



Performance enthusiasts and racers can access the Direct Connection hotline at (800) 998-1110 for technical and race support. More information on Direct Connection and Dodge Power Brokers is available at DCPerformance.



Dodge//SRT

For 110 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge, America's performance brand, shifts into high gear with a lineup that delivers unrivaled performance in each of the segments in which the brand competes while moving forward to a future that includes electrified muscle in the form of the next-generation, all-new Dodge Charger.

The next-generation Dodge Charger electrifies a legend, with the Charger retaining its title as the world's quickest and most powerful muscle car, led by the all-new, all-electric 2025 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack. The all-new Dodge Charger will also offer performance choices via multi-energy powertrain options, including the 550-horsepower Dodge Charger SIXPACK H.O., powered by the 3.0L Twin Turbo Hurricane High Output engine.

Dodge also keeps its foot on the gas as a pure performance brand with the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful gas engine SUV ever, and best-in-class standard performance in the compact-utility vehicle segment with the Dodge Hornet.

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA ), please visit .

