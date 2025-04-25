Domestic Steelmakers Now Seek Anti-Dumping Duty To Counter Import Surge

MENAFN - KNN India)India's primary stainless steel producers have urged the government to impose anti-dumping duties amid a surge in cheap imports, especially from China and Vietnam.

With global trade tensions escalating due to the ongoing tariff war between the US and China, Indian manufacturers fear a flood of excess Chinese production into the domestic market.

India currently levies a basic customs duty of 7.5 per cent on stainless steel imports. However, the domestic industry argues this is insufficient to counter the threat posed by aggressive dumping practices.

India's annual stainless steel demand stands at 4.5 million tonnes, with 1–1.5 million tonnes imported. Despite having a production capacity of 7.5 million tonnes, Indian manufacturers operate at only 60 per cent capacity due to these imports.

“The US has raised tariff walls, and China is now eyeing India, the fastest growing economy, to offload its surplus,” said a company executive at the 'India Steel 2025' event hosted by FICCI.

To address similar concerns, the government earlier imposed a 12 per cent safeguard duty on select steel products for 200 days.

Leading producer Jindal Stainless has been at the forefront of supporting the industry. Vijay Sharma, Director, emphasised the need for skilled manpower and highlighted the company's initiatives through the Stainless Academy.

The company has partnered with eight engineering colleges and trained over 50,000 fabricators. MoUs with Haryana and Odisha governments will bring stainless steel courses to polytechnics, with Jindal offering jobs to half of the trained graduates.

“We're not asking for special treatment, just a level playing field,” Sharma stated, underlining the industry's call for timely government action to prevent market distortion and safeguard local producers.

(KNN Bureau)