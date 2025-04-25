Introducing The MBM Co-Founders Club: Fueling Dreams, Forged By Alumni

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Jodhpur, Rajasthan, India We are thrilled to unveil the MBM Co-founders Club, a landmark initiative born from the spirit of“ By MBM, For MBM .” Crafted in close collaboration with some of our most respected alumni-Vipul Kocher (Founder & CEO, TestAIng), BL Mohatta (CEO MEC Tubes), Virendra Gupta (Founder & CEO Dailyhunt) and Sushil Sharma (Founder & CEO, Marwari Catalysts)-this exclusive subfund is more than a financial vehicle; it's a legacy in motion.

MBM Co-founders Club: Fueling Dreams, Forged by Alumni



Fueling this ambitious vision are distinguished MBM alumni - Aditya Garg, Sunil Kulkarni, Abhishek Kumbhat, Rachit Sharma, Sanjay Dusad, and Jhilmil Kochar - whose unwavering belief, entrepreneurial spirit, and commitment to giving back are propelling this movement forward with unstoppable momentum.

Rooted in the proud heritage of MBM Engineering College, established in 1951 and renowned for shaping generations of visionary engineers and leaders, this initiative represents the next chapter of our enduring excellence.

A Subfund to Spark the Next Wave of MBM Innovation

The MBM Co-founders Club is powered by a CAT-I AIF under Marwari Catalysts, and is laser-focused on funding startups founded by MBM alumni over the next 3–5 years. With an initial cheque size of ₹25 Lakhs, scaling up to ₹1 Crore per startup, this is not just an investment-it's a vote of confidence from your own community.



This is our way of backing the dreamers who once walked the same corridors, sat in the same classrooms, and now dare to build the future.



By MBM. For MBM. With MBM

This subfund is a rallying point for alumni, faculty, and other MBM stakeholders to come together and co-create the future. It's a platform where capital meets conviction, where support meets shared experience, and where alumni don't just cheer from the sidelines-they build, back, and believe.



From Jodhpur to the World

To fuel this momentum, a series of exclusive MBM alumni meetups will be hosted in Jodhpur, Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai, and global hubs like New York, Los Angeles, and Dubai. These gatherings aim to rekindle the MBM spirit, forge new alliances, and invite startup founders with MBM roots to apply for funding and mentorship.



Just as importantly, it offers fellow alumni the chance to co-invest, expanding our collective footprint in the startup world while nurturing a tight-knit, purpose-driven ecosystem.



Voices of Vision



Vipul Kocher shares,“This fund is a tribute to our roots. It's about putting our trust-and our resources-behind fellow MBMites who are building something remarkable. We're strengthening MBM's place not only as an academic beacon but as a birthplace of game-changing ventures.”



Sushil Sharma adds,“At Marwari Catalysts, we've always believed in the power of community-led growth. With this fund, we're not just investing-we're giving our alumni a seat at the table, a voice in the journey, and a chance to help shape the next generation of startups that carry the MBM legacy forward.”



This is more than a fund .

It's a movement.

A call to every MBM alumnus to rise, rally, and reinvent what's possible-together.



Welcome to the MBM Co-founders Club .

Let's build the future we once dreamed of-now, with each other.

Be part of MBM Co-founder Club- href="" rel="nofollow googl

