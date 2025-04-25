Au Pair In America Is Now Available In Killeen, Texas

Trusted Cultural Childcare Program Expands to Serve Families in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Families in the Killeen area now have a new, flexible childcare option as Au Pair in America , the country's most experienced live-in cultural childcare program, officially extends its service to the community. This marks the first time Killeen families can access this unique blend of reliable childcare and enriching cultural exchange.

Residents of Killeen can now join the hundreds of families across Texas already benefiting from the Au Pair in America program. With existing coverage in major cities like Houston, Dallas, Austin, and San Antonio, families statewide have long chosen to host an au pair as an affordable and customizable childcare solution. Au Pair in America is ecstatic to offer Killeen area families the same opportunity.

Each participating family is supported by a dedicated local Community Counselor who ensures a smooth and rewarding experience for both host families and au pairs throughout the program.

"At a time when families are looking for flexibility and affordability in their childcare options, we're thrilled to bring Au Pair in America to Killeen," said Kasie Marek, Community Counselor. "Our program not only helps parents juggle busy schedules-it also brings the world into your home through cultural exchange."

With childcare costs continuing to rise-taking up as much as 16% of median household income for just one child-many families are turning to the au pair program as a more sustainable option. Au Pair in America provides up to 45 hours of live-in childcare per week , and unlike daycare, the cost remains the same no matter how many children are in the household.

Au pairs provide care, support, and a window into a new culture, enriching family life in a unique and personal way. Molly, an Au Pair in America host mom in another area of Texas, explains the positive impact of the au pair program on her family: "[It was a] wonderful educational experience for our family of four boys. What other way can you really experience another culture? My children are not only well cared for, but they have learned tolerance and empathy for other cultures."

To celebrate the program's launch in Killeen, new host families will receive a $350 discount when they apply with no cost or obligation with promo code TXR by April 30, 2025. Click here to learn more about this special offer.

About Au Pair in America:

Au Pair in America, the first au pair program in the United States, combines live-in childcare and cultural exchange for a rewarding and enriching experience for the entire family. As a program of the American Institute For Foreign Study (AIFS), which boasts a global support team of over 600 employees. With au pairs from nearly 60 countries Au Pair in America has helped thousands of families across the country secure dependable, flexible childcare that meets their unique needs. Learn more at aupairinamerica .

SOURCE Au Pair in America

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED