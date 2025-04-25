Ndax Becomes The Official Crypto Trading Platform Partner Of The 2025 Stanley Playoffs

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ndax and NHL partner to engage fans in Canada during the 2025 Stanley Cup® Playoffs

New York, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ndax , one of Canada's largest crypto trading platforms, and the National Hockey League (NHL®) today announced a new Canadian partnership, naming Ndax the Official Crypto Trading Platform Partner of the NHL during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. This is Ndax's first-ever professional sports league partnership and the NHL's first-ever crypto trading platform partner.









The partnership reflects the evolving relationship between global sports and the crypto ecosystem, signaling a new era of fan engagement and community awareness for crypto in Canada.

Under the partnership, Ndax will receive prominent brand exposure during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, with the Ndax logo appearing in one of the League's camera-visible corner in-ice brand positions for all Canadian playoff games and on the NHL's award-winning Digital Enhanced Dasherboards (DED) during all national Stanley Cup Playoffs broadcasts in Canada. The DED system allows for the digital replacement of camera-visible dasherboards in local, national, and international game feeds, enabling dynamic, market-specific branding and promotional messaging. These activations offer Ndax a unique and innovative platform to connect with fans.

In addition to exclusive marketing rights and designations in Canada, Ndax will launch a dedicated 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs campaign, Ndax ICE, giving fans the chance to win an unforgettable Stanley Cup Playoffs experience. Running throughout the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Ndax ICE will feature daily, weekly, and round-based giveaways, with prizes including credits to be used to secure cryptocurrency of the winner's choice directly through Ndax and the ultimate grand prize: tickets to the 2025 Stanley Cup Final. Rules apply.

“We're thrilled to welcome Ndax to the NHL family and announce our partnership during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs,” said Kyle McMann , NHL Senior Vice President, Global Business Development.“We look forward to providing Ndax major brand visibility in Canada and showcasing the Ndax brand to passionate NHL fans in Canada in an impactful way through Digitally Enhanced Dasherboards and more.”

“This partnership with the NHL represents a powerful alignment of values-heritage, innovation, and national pride,” said Bilal Hammoud , CEO of Ndax.“Hockey is deeply woven into the fabric of Canadian identity, and at Ndax, we see ourselves as building the financial infrastructure for Canada's future. Partnering with an institution as iconic and trusted as the NHL allows us to engage with Canadians where their passion lives-on the ice-and introduce them to a secure, forward-thinking platform they can trust as they explore the world of digital assets. This is more than a sponsorship-it's a statement of where we're headed.”

This partnership comes amid a period of rapid growth and expansion for Ndax. Recently approved as an Investment Dealer and Marketplace across all Canadian provinces and territories, and a member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO), Ndax recorded over $17.5 billion in lifetime trading volume as of March 2025, with $1 billion in assets under custody as of January 2025. The platform also holds one of the largest strategic Bitcoin reserves of any publicly disclosed Canadian institution, reinforcing its position as a trusted leader at the intersection of finance, technology, and innovation.

About Ndax

Ndax is a Calgary-based cryptocurrency and digital-asset trading platform that provides a secure, user-friendly, and regulated environment for buying, selling, and staking digital assets- including large-cap cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and over 40 digital assets. Since 2018, Ndax has delivered cutting-edge solutions for Canadians backed by robust security protocols, advanced technology, and a steadfast commitment to regulatory compliance. With competitive flat trading fees of just 0.2%, Ndax offers a full suite of services including Canada's largest homegrown staking selection, automated crypto purchases, OTC trading, institutional liquidity solutions, and white-label platforms - all backed by top-tier security and an intuitive interface.

Fully integrated with Canadian banking infrastructure, Ndax is registered as an Investment Dealer and Marketplace and is a member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO). Ndax is also introducing an embedded white-label solution that enables select financial institutions and fintech partners to offer regulated crypto trading services to their customers. This turnkey solution opens a seamless pathway to the digital asset market, making it easy for partners to expand their offerings and unlock new revenue opportunities.

