Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-04-25 10:00:16
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) EVENT : EV SAUDI ARABIA 2025


DATE : 4 – 6 MAY 2025

VENUE : Riyadh, Front Exhibition & Conference Center, Riyad Saudi Arabia

Website :

Electrifying the Kingdom: EVS Saudi Arabia 2025

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - May 4–6, 2025 | Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center

Saudi Arabia is accelerating into a sustainable future, and leading the charge is EVS Saudi Arabia Workshop & Lecture 2025 , the Kingdom's premier electric mobility event. Scheduled for May 4–6, 2025 , at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center , this landmark gathering stands as a vital part of the Kingdom's electric vehicle (EV) revolution and a strategic pillar of Vision 2030 .

What to Expect at EVS Saudi Arabia 2025
  • 3,000+ Visitors from across the globe
  • 200+ Exhibitors showcasing industry-defining innovation
  • 1,000+ B2B Matchmaking opportunities for partnerships and collaboration
  • 500+ EV Products on display
  • 15+ Technical Seminars & Workshops
  • 5 Key Sectors represented-from transportation and infrastructure to smart tech and energy

Your Gateway to the Future of Mobility

EVS Saudi Arabia is more than a lecture and workshop-it's the meeting point for global EV pioneers, policymakers, investors, engineers, and enthusiasts . Attendees will explore the future of transport, dive into the latest technologies, and forge influential connections to drive innovation forward.

Explore Breakthroughs in:
  • EV Models & Tech – Sleek passenger cars, e-bikes, commercial fleets
  • Battery & Energy Storage – Advanced fuel cells, next-gen lithium tech
  • Charging Infrastructure – Fast-charging, hydrogen refuelling systems
  • Powertrain Engineering – In-wheel motors, regenerative braking, hybrid systems

Industry Powerhouses Join Forces

In a strategic collaboration between MIE Events and Mid-East , EVS Saudi Arabia 2025 is set to fast-track EV development in the Kingdom. This powerhouse partnership combines premier event execution with Saudi's leading digital auto platform, fueling the Kingdom's clean mobility agenda under Vision 2030.

Not Just a Lecture-A Full EV Ecosystem Experience

Whether you're a:
  • Tech Enthusiast exploring next-gen mobility
  • Investor seeking high-potential opportunities
  • Engineer or Designer shaping the future of vehicles
  • Policy Leader driving national infrastructure
  • Curious Public Member experiencing the EV shift firsthand...

EVS Saudi Arabia 2025 offers a dynamic, inclusive platform for all.

VOLVO Electromin : At the Forefront of Sustainable Mobility in Saudi Arabia

As the official Volvo distributor in Saudi Arabia, Electromin takes center stage with:
  • Live Showcases of Volvo's latest electric lineup
  • Exclusive Panels & Keynotes led by Electromin EV experts
  • Strategic Networking in infrastructure, fleet solutions, and sustainability

Live Innovation Challenge: Powered by FlyNow & Makonis

Introducing IdeaToApp , an AI-powered no-code platform that transforms an idea into a working app in just 60 minutes . Witness real-time innovation as three participants create:
  • Live-developed applications
  • Receive exclusive rewards
  • Gain regional recognition from investors and tech leaders

No coding. No development team. Just vision-brought to life.

Industry Giants Take the Stage

Gain insights and inspiration from top EV brands:
  • BYD
  • Eurabus
  • Hummer
  • Jetour
  • Kia
  • Lotus
  • Lucid Motors
  • Mini Cooper
  • ROX
  • Tesla
  • Volvo

Secure Your Spot in the Electric Revolution

Be part of Saudi Arabia's sustainable mobility transformation.

Register Now:
  • Visitor Registration :
  • Exhibitor Registration :

Stay Connected:
  • EV News & Updates – EVS Blog evs-blog/
  • Visit the official website: EVS Saudi Arabia 2025 evs-blog/

We are thrilled to welcome you to EVS Saudi Arabia 2025, taking place at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

MENAFN25042025005446012082ID1109473118

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

