403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Electrifying The Kingdom : EVS Saudi Arabia 2025
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) EVENT : EV SAUDI ARABIA 2025
DATE : 4 – 6 MAY 2025 VENUE : Riyadh, Front Exhibition & Conference Center, Riyad Saudi Arabia Website : Electrifying the Kingdom: EVS Saudi Arabia 2025 Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - May 4–6, 2025 | Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center Saudi Arabia is accelerating into a sustainable future, and leading the charge is EVS Saudi Arabia Workshop & Lecture 2025 , the Kingdom's premier electric mobility event. Scheduled for May 4–6, 2025 , at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center , this landmark gathering stands as a vital part of the Kingdom's electric vehicle (EV) revolution and a strategic pillar of Vision 2030 . What to Expect at EVS Saudi Arabia 2025
DATE : 4 – 6 MAY 2025 VENUE : Riyadh, Front Exhibition & Conference Center, Riyad Saudi Arabia Website : Electrifying the Kingdom: EVS Saudi Arabia 2025 Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - May 4–6, 2025 | Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center Saudi Arabia is accelerating into a sustainable future, and leading the charge is EVS Saudi Arabia Workshop & Lecture 2025 , the Kingdom's premier electric mobility event. Scheduled for May 4–6, 2025 , at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center , this landmark gathering stands as a vital part of the Kingdom's electric vehicle (EV) revolution and a strategic pillar of Vision 2030 . What to Expect at EVS Saudi Arabia 2025
-
3,000+ Visitors from across the globe
200+ Exhibitors showcasing industry-defining innovation
1,000+ B2B Matchmaking opportunities for partnerships and collaboration
500+ EV Products on display
15+ Technical Seminars & Workshops
5 Key Sectors represented-from transportation and infrastructure to smart tech and energy
-
EV Models & Tech – Sleek passenger cars, e-bikes, commercial fleets
Battery & Energy Storage – Advanced fuel cells, next-gen lithium tech
Charging Infrastructure – Fast-charging, hydrogen refuelling systems
Powertrain Engineering – In-wheel motors, regenerative braking, hybrid systems
-
Tech Enthusiast exploring next-gen mobility
Investor seeking high-potential opportunities
Engineer or Designer shaping the future of vehicles
Policy Leader driving national infrastructure
Curious Public Member experiencing the EV shift firsthand...
-
Live Showcases of Volvo's latest electric lineup
Exclusive Panels & Keynotes led by Electromin EV experts
Strategic Networking in infrastructure, fleet solutions, and sustainability
-
Live-developed applications
Receive exclusive rewards
Gain regional recognition from investors and tech leaders
-
BYD
Eurabus
Hummer
Jetour
Kia
Lotus
Lucid Motors
Mini Cooper
ROX
Tesla
Volvo
-
Visitor Registration :
Exhibitor Registration :
-
EV News & Updates – EVS Blog evs-blog/
Visit the official website: EVS Saudi Arabia 2025 evs-blog/
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment