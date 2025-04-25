Blofin Launches Mastercard Crypto Card Enabling Secure And Effortless Payments

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BloFin , a global leading cryptocurrency exchange, is proud to announce the official launch of the BloFin Card . The BloFin Card, now available as a virtual offering, enables select users to integrate digital assets into global online payment scenarios. It is accessible via both web and mobile platforms within the BloFin ecosystem.

The BloFin Card offers users a streamlined way to incorporate digital assets into their everyday spending. Built on secure infrastructure with advanced protection protocols, the BloFin Card ensures user confidence with every transaction. Integrated across both web and mobile interfaces, it allows users to manage their card and monitor usage with ease from any device within the BloFin ecosystem. Though not yet publicly introduced, the card has been made available by invitation to a limited group of VIP users. A phased rollout is underway, with broader access expected to follow.











The BloFin Card marks an essential step in expanding the real-world usability of digital assets. In addition to the current virtual card, a physical card version will be introduced soon, providing users with greater flexibility in payment scenarios.











Keep Building: Rapid Growth and Innovation of BloFin 2025

As of 2025, BloFin continues to lead in product evolution and user-focused infrastructure. From launching Sub-Accounts to becoming one of the first four global exchanges to introduce the Unified Trading Account (UTA) , BloFin is setting new standards for flexibility, performance, and accessibility in the digital asset space.

In celebration of its latest milestones and global expansion, BloFin - Title Sponsor of TOKEN204 Dubai - is hosting the Whales Rave Side Event , bringing together top-tier partners, traders, builders, and creators from around the world.

About BloFin

​BloFin is a top-tier cryptocurrency exchange that specializes in futures trading. The platform offers 480+ USDT-M perpetual pairs, spot trading, copy trading, API access, unified account management, and advanced sub-account solutions. Committed to security and compliance, BloFin integrates Fireblocks and Chainalysis to ensure robust asset protection. By partnering with top affiliates, BloFin delivers scalable trading solutions, efficient fund management, and enhanced flexibility for professional traders. ​As the constant sponsor of TOKEN2049, BloFin continues to expand its global presence, reinforcing its position as the place“WHERE WHALES ARE MADE.” For more information, visit BloFin's official website at

