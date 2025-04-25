Azerbaijan Introduces 100% Logistics Subsidy For Exports From Liberated Territories
Azerbaijan will implement a 100% logistics subsidy for products exported from its recently liberated territories, Azernews reports, citing Yusif Abdullayev, Executive Director of the Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), as he said at a conference held in Baku on the theme "Constitution and Sovereignty – Development of Entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan," which was dedicated to "Entrepreneurs' Day" and the "Constitution and Sovereignty Year."
According to Abdullayev, a new mechanism is being developed in Azerbaijan to subsidize logistics:“AZPROMO is currently working on creating new mechanisms. This year, a logistics subsidy mechanism is expected to be approved.”
He emphasized that this is a highly significant mechanism:“This mechanism will provide support for non-traditional markets. Within this framework, up to 75% of logistics costs will be subsidized, while for products exported from the liberated territories, the subsidy will be 100%.”
