Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Introduces 100% Logistics Subsidy For Exports From Liberated Territories

Azerbaijan Introduces 100% Logistics Subsidy For Exports From Liberated Territories


2025-04-25 09:09:11
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan will implement a 100% logistics subsidy for products exported from its recently liberated territories, Azernews reports, citing Yusif Abdullayev, Executive Director of the Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), as he said at a conference held in Baku on the theme "Constitution and Sovereignty – Development of Entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan," which was dedicated to "Entrepreneurs' Day" and the "Constitution and Sovereignty Year."

According to Abdullayev, a new mechanism is being developed in Azerbaijan to subsidize logistics:“AZPROMO is currently working on creating new mechanisms. This year, a logistics subsidy mechanism is expected to be approved.”

He emphasized that this is a highly significant mechanism:“This mechanism will provide support for non-traditional markets. Within this framework, up to 75% of logistics costs will be subsidized, while for products exported from the liberated territories, the subsidy will be 100%.”

MENAFN25042025000195011045ID1109473005

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search