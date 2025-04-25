Kardex Releases 5Th Anniversary Edition Of Its Most Downloaded Warehouse Optimization Guide

55 Warehouse Best Practices from Kardex 5th Anniversary Edition

The 5th Anniversary edition of“55 Best Warehouse Practices” offers fresh insights for warehouse leaders facing modern-day challenges.

- Christina Dube, Director of Marketing & Communications, AmericaWESTBROOK, ME, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Kardex Remstar, a global leader in dynamic storage and retrieval systems, announced the release of the 5th anniversary edition of its flagship how-to guide,“55 Warehouse Best Practices.” Originally published in 2020, the guide quickly became the company's most downloaded resource-and a trusted playbook for warehouse professionals across North America.This special anniversary edition has been fully refreshed with up-to-date recommendations tailored for today's evolving supply chain landscape, including labor shortages, demand for automation, and increasing pressure to do more with less space.“Warehouses are being asked to do more than ever-and faster than ever,” said Christina Dube, Director of Marketing and Communications for Kardex Remstar – America.“This updated guide delivers practical strategies that operators can use today to improve space utilization, increase accuracy, and meet shifting customer expectations.”Key highlights from the 5th Anniversary Edition:- 55 proven best practices for improving warehouse performance- New insights on automation, including the role of Vertical Lift Modules (VLMs)- Strategies to combat workforce shortages with smarter processes- Space optimization techniques to get more out of existing facilities- Industry-agnostic tips for manufacturing, retail, medical, e-commerce, and moreOver the last five years, the original version of the guide has been translated into 11 languages and has reached over 70,000 people worldwide. The updated version builds on that legacy, reinforcing Kardex's commitment to offering value-added resources-not just equipment.“This guide is more than a checklist-it's a conversation with the industry,” added Dube.“And as warehousing continues to evolve, we're evolving with it. The 5th anniversary edition is our way of giving back to the professionals who trust Kardex to help them move smarter every day.”With five years of impact in the material handing industry and some shiny new updates for 2025, the 5th anniversary edition of“55 Warehouse Best Practices” is the ultimate resource for operations leaders ready to take their warehouse performance to the next level.Click here to read the updated guide.About KardexKardex is a leading global partner for intralogistics solutions in an attractive and growing market. The Group offers premium automated products, standardized systems and lifecycle services that guarantee high availability and low total cost of ownership. Kardex provides an intelligent entry into automation with its dynamic storage and retrieval systems, offers integrated material handling systems, small parts storage systems and automated high-bay warehouses and acts as a global AutoStoreTM partner, offering flexible and modular storage and order fulfillment solutions. The Group employs around 2,500 people in over 30 countries. Kardex Holding AG has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1989.

Christina Dube

Kardex

+1 207-632-6156

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.