Stanton Optical Expands To Open First Store In Florence, SC

- Daniel Stanton - Founder and CEOFLORENCE, SC, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Stanton Optical, a pioneer in accessible and affordable eye care, proudly announces the grand opening of its first location in Florence, SC on March 10th. Located at 1974 W Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29501, this new store further reinforces Stanton Optical's mission of "Making Eye Care Easy" with over 300 locations across the nation, bringing premium yet affordable eye care to communities.Affordable, Accessible Eye Care for All“We're excited to welcome the Florence community to Stanton Optical, marking our 10th South Carolina store,” said Daniel Stanton, founder and CEO of Stanton Optical.“For nearly two decades, we've worked to make eye care accessible and budget-friendly for families. By working directly with manufacturers and partnering with Physicians Eyecare Group, we're able to provide comprehensive eye exams, high-quality glasses, and contact lenses at exceptional value. We recognize that many of our customers may not have vision insurance, so we've designed our services to fit every budget, ensuring high-quality eye care for everyone.”With its on-site optical labs, you can walk in, get an eye exam, and get single-vision glasses made the same day in as fast as 30 minutes. At Stanton Optical, you can even find over-the-counter eye care solutions to help you with dry eye and allergy season. Their in-store and online offers provide big savings that allow you to stay within budget while receiving comprehensive eye care. Stanton Optical also accepts most vision insurance, FSA/HSA, VSP out-of-network, and offers special pricing for EyeMed, Medicaid, and Military families.Our Spokes-birdIn 2021, Stanton Optical introduced Stan the Penguin as its spokes-bird, highlighting its commitment to adaptability and community within the dynamic eye care industry. Penguins, known for their 'cool' appearance and strong family bonds, mirror Stanton Optical's dedication to providing exceptional eye care and building lasting customer relationships. The penguin, in essence, is also one of the most streamlined animals in the world, just like Stanton Optical works to make the process of getting prescription eyewear quick and easy by offering same-day eye exams and single-vision glasses as fast as 30 minutes.Consumer-Centric Services and Telehealth InnovationStanton Optical is a growing retail brand under Now Optics, a leader in the optical industry who developed innovative telehealth technology to provide patients with affordable hi-tech eye exams, well before the pandemic. Tapping into its national network of affiliated doctors to date, the company has conducted more than 4 million telehealth eye exams, something no other optical retailer can offer.Stanton Optical sets itself apart by offering same-day appointments, welcoming walk-in eye exams, same-day glasses and offering the best value in eye care: Two Pairs of Glasses starting at $79 (including Anti-Glare lenses and a FREE Eye Exam).The new location is less than 3 miles from Florence County Museum and walking distance from large retail stores.Hours for the new optical store in Florence are Monday – Friday from 9 am-7 pm, and Saturday from 9 am-6 pm.For more information or to schedule an appointment , visit us at or call (843) 264-7999.About Now Optics:Now Optics is the largest founder-led private optical retailer in America. Established in 2006 to deliver on its mission of Making Eye Care Easy, Now Optics is changing the way we buy eyewear and is at the forefront of modernizing the eye care experience for all. Its top retail brand, Stanton Optical, merges technology and expert eye care through an omnichannel offering with locations across 32 states and growing. Dedicated to providing affordable and convenient eye health and eyewear choices, Now Optics makes clear vision accessible in even the most remote locations. Learn more at .

