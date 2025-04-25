Michigan Ross Executive Education And Michigan Engineering Professional Education Launch The Chief Data And AI Officer Program In Collaboration With Emeritus

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With artificial intelligence projected to contribute US$15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030 (PwC), organizations are increasingly appointing chief data and AI officers to drive digital transformation. According to Gartner, 87 percent of CEOs agree that AI's benefits outweigh its risks, and according to iMerit, 74 percent of US organizations have already embraced the chief data and AI officer role. The CDAIO Program addresses this shift by equipping leaders with the expertise to navigate evolving AI landscapes, mitigate risks, and create data-driven growth strategies.

"The CDAIO Program enables executives to bridge the gap between data, generative AI, and business strategy, preparing them to lead AI-driven transformation with confidence," says Brad Killaly, PhD, clinical associate professor of strategy at Michigan Ross. "Participants will gain a strategic perspective on leveraging data analytics and AI strategy to drive innovation, enhance decision-making, and unlock new opportunities."

The program blends live online sessions with an immersive five-day on-campus module at the University of Michigan campus in Ann Arbor, Michigan. It culminates in a capstone project that allows executives to apply their learning to a real-world AI and data challenge, delivering strategic solutions for their organizations. Upon completion, participants will be awarded a verified digital certificate from Michigan Ross Executive Education and Michigan Engineering.

"The CDAIO Program empowers executives with the leadership, governance, and strategic skills necessary to leverage AI, data management, and machine learning for transformative business impact," says Mike Malefakis, president of university partnerships at Emeritus. "We are excited to collaborate with Michigan Ross and Michigan Engineering to deliver this cutting-edge program."

Founded in 1817, the University of Michigan is a premier public research institution recognized for academic excellence and transformative research. With a strong alumni network and interdisciplinary collaboration, Michigan remains one of the top-ranked public universities in the United States. For more information, visit .

The Stephen M. Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan is a diverse learning community grounded in the principle that business can be an extraordinary vehicle for positive change in today's dynamic global economy. Through thought and action, members of the Ross community drive change and innovation that improve business and society. A Financial Times global Top 10 provider, Michigan Ross Executive Education helps individuals and organizations around the world find business solutions through exceptional learning experiences based on innovative research with tangible impact. Through a diverse array of programs for individuals and dynamic customized solutions for organizations, Michigan Ross has served more than 20,000 global executives with over 95 countries represented.

Michigan Engineering Professional Education offers high-quality courses, programs, and custom training designed to meet the needs of both individual learners and businesses. Taught by leading Michigan Engineering faculty and industry experts, our portfolio provides in-demand technical skills and leadership training for professionals worldwide.

With online, in-person, and remote-live options, our programs meet professionals where they are. Whether you are looking to expand your skills or a company investing in employee training, Michigan Engineering's professional and custom education delivers the expertise, flexibility, and world-class instruction to achieve your goals.

Emeritus is committed to teaching the skills of the future by making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, organizations and governments worldwide. It does this by collaborating with more than 80 top-tier universities across the United States, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, India and China. Emeritus' short courses, degree programs, professional certificates and senior executive programs help individuals learn new skills and transform their lives, companies and organizations. Its unique model of state-of-the-art technology, curriculum innovation and hands-on instruction from senior faculty, mentors and coaches has educated more than 350,000 individuals across more than 80 countries. For more information, please visit .

