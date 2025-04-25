HAIVISION ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM 2025 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MONTRÉAL, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Haivision Systems Inc. (" Haivision " or the " Company ") (TSX: HAI) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held today in a virtual format. A total of approximately 41.92 % of the issued and outstanding common shares of Haivision were represented at the meeting. 1. Election of Directors Each of the seven nominated directors of Haivision was elected as director of the Company with the following results:

Director Votes

For % Votes

For Votes

Against % Votes

Against Miroslav Wicha 9,839,082 99.84 % 15,542 0.16 % Harvey Bienenstock 9,645,688 97.88 % 208,936 2.12 % Robin M. Rush 9,528,978 96.70 % 325,646 3.30 % Neil Hindle 9,711,532 98.55 % 143,092 1.45 % Julie Tremblay 9,803,835 99.48 % 50,789 0.52 % Sidney Horn 9,423,356 95.62 % 431,268 4.38 % Lee K. Levy II 9,805,047 99.50 % 49,577 0.50 %

2. Appointment of Auditors

Deloitte LLP were reappointed auditors of the Company for the ensuing year with 11,774,400 (99.78 %) votes cast in favour and 25,692 (0.22 %) votes withheld.

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting will be filed under Haivision's profile on SEDAR+ at .

About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video streaming and visual collaboration solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable organizations globally to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision making. We provide high quality, low latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open sourced its award-winning SRT low latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded four Emmys® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at haivision .

