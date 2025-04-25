HAIVISION ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM 2025 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
Director
Votes
% Votes
Votes
% Votes
Miroslav Wicha
9,839,082
99.84 %
15,542
0.16 %
Harvey Bienenstock
9,645,688
97.88 %
208,936
2.12 %
Robin M. Rush
9,528,978
96.70 %
325,646
3.30 %
Neil Hindle
9,711,532
98.55 %
143,092
1.45 %
Julie Tremblay
9,803,835
99.48 %
50,789
0.52 %
Sidney Horn
9,423,356
95.62 %
431,268
4.38 %
Lee K. Levy II
9,805,047
99.50 %
49,577
0.50 %
2. Appointment of Auditors
Deloitte LLP were reappointed auditors of the Company for the ensuing year with 11,774,400 (99.78 %) votes cast in favour and 25,692 (0.22 %) votes withheld.
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting will be filed under Haivision's profile on SEDAR+ at .
About Haivision
Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video streaming and visual collaboration solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable organizations globally to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision making. We provide high quality, low latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open sourced its award-winning SRT low latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded four Emmys® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at haivision .
