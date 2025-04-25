MIXXERS Premium Portable Cocktail Packets For Outdoor Enthusiasts

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fresh, Organic Bar-Quality Cocktails Anywhere: The Ultimate Drink Solution for Adventurers

Boston, Massachusetts, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MIXXERS, the clear leader in the organic cocktail space just announced something wild:



“One of the main problems our customers face is the fact that when they want to chill, whether camping, hiking, beach-bumming, boating, or traveling; they rarely have good drink options. They are settling for second best. We don't want them to settle anymore. We've optimized our mixes for two things – portability and organic ingredients”, says Mixxers Founder, Kara Potter.“It takes up no space at all. You literally have to DIG through your backpack to find your Mixxers packets. We are super excited that a fan of Mixxers can truly enjoy their favorite cocktail or mocktail anywhere they want, without sacrificing the quality their chill-time deserves.”



MIXXERS' portable cocktail packets feature:



Bar-authentic taste profiles crafted from organic ingredients that perfectly replicate freshly made cocktails without ANY chemicals

Ultra-portable design that takes up minimal space in backpacks, coolers, boats, or beach bags (or even pockets!) Simple preparation requiring only water and your choice of spirit or non-alcoholic alternative and stir

The outdoor recreational market represents a significant opportunity for portable, high-quality food and beverage solutions. MIXXERS is positioned at the intersection of two major consumer trends: the growing demand for premium, organic cocktail experiences and the increasing emphasis on portability for active lifestyles.



“Today's consumers desire high-quality cocktails wherever they go, whether that's camping in Yosemite or relaxing at a neighborhood beach,” notes Potter.“MIXXERS delivers that authentic cocktail experience without the bulk, waste, or compromise that usually comes with outdoor drinking options. Just bring the packet and a mini liquor bottled, or“nip” and you've got a premium cocktail.”



Popular MIXXERS flavors include Margarita, Spicy Margarita, Mai Tai, and Paloma-all made with Certified Organic ingredients and containing 50% fewer calories than traditional mixers.



“Our customers tell us they love how MIXXERS enhances their outdoor experiences,” adds Potter.“Whether they're hiking, camping, traveling, or just enjoying a day at the beach, having a fresh, delicious cocktail option that doesn't weigh them down makes all the difference.”



MIXXERS plans to partner with outdoor retailers and adventure companies throughout 2025 to bring their portable cocktail solutions to more adventure enthusiasts. The company's products are currently available direct-to-consumer through their website, on Amazon, Bubble Goods, and at other specialty retailers.



For more information about MIXXERS' portable cocktail packets or to request product samples, please visit or contact ....



About MIXXERS



Founded by entrepreneur Kara Potter, MIXXERS revolutionizes the cocktail industry with premium organic powder formulations that create fresher cocktails that can be crafted anywhere. MIXXERS drinks have 50% fewer calories in each serving and use 95% less plastic than traditional liquid mixers, combining quality, convenience, and sustainability in every sip. The company's mission is to make authentic bar-quality cocktails accessible to everyone, everywhere, without sacrificing one drop of quality.



We love Mixxers, and we know you will too.



