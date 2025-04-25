A New Phase of Global Ministry: The Monumental Impact of the ISM 2025 Global Ministers' Classroom with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome

ISM 2025: A Historic Gathering of Global Ministers Poised to Usher in a New Phase of the Gospel Mandate

- Pastor Solomon, Trinidad and Tobago (GMC 2024)LAGOS, LAGOS , NIGERIA, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The International School of Ministry (ISM) , founded by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome DSc, DSc, DD, has continually equipped Pastors and Church Ministry Leaders with the wisdom and spiritual empowerment necessary to fulfill their divine callings. Since 2018, the ISM Global Ministers' Classroom (GMC) has become a beacon of transformation, uniting ministers from around the world and igniting a deeper commitment to the Gospel mandate.From an initial gathering of 8 million ministers in 2018, the GMC has grown exponentially, drawing 78 million participants in 2022, 168 million in 2023, and a record-breaking over 200 million in 2024. This phenomenal growth is a testament to the increasing urgency and passion to complete the Great Commission.Now in its 7th edition, the ISM Global Ministers' Classroom 2025 will take place from Friday, May 23rd to Saturday, May 24th, 2025, at 2:00 PM (GMT +1). This historic online gathering will once again bring together millions of Pastors and Church leaders across nations and denominations for what promises to be a new phase of supernatural ministry advancement.This year's GMC will feature:Profound teachings by seasoned senior ministers from around the world.Live Q&A sessions with Pastor Chris addressing ministers' most pressing questions.Insightful panel discussions on key issues affecting the Church in these last days.Plenary sessions with Pastor Chris, offering moments of divine impartation and transformation.The event will be broadcast in multiple languages, ensuring ministers from every nation can fully participate and receive God's Word in the language they understand best.As the call to complete the Great Commission intensifies, the GMC 2025 is a divine moment to receive new strategies, boldness, and grace to fulfill your ministry with joy and excellence.Testimonies from Past Participants:“Thank you so much Pastor Chris for all your Spirit-filled teachings that have been a tremendous blessing to me and Ministers in Brazil. The Global Ministers' Classroom was an eye-opener for us in Brazil. We now have a new perception and understanding of our work. We strongly desire to do more... Our mindset has been transformed.”- Pastor Catalina, Brazil (GMC 2024)“I gained so much from the Global Ministers' Classroom. I experienced the distribution of graces and received inspiration from the Partnership segment... I was also inspired by the impact of the ISM language translation in transforming lives.”- Pastor Solomon, Trinidad and Tobago (GMC 2024)Registration is Now Open!Visit 👉Invite other ministers to be part of this destiny-defining encounter.For more information, contact:📞 UK: +447514300785📞 South Africa: +27792954974📞 Nigeria: +2348100823321📞 India: +919100462052ISM GLOBAL MINISTERS' CLASSROOMImpacting Ministers for Effective Ministry

