403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Omani Official Praises Kuwait's Contribution To Muscat Int'l Book Fair
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, April 25 (KUNA) -- Director of the Muscat International Book Fair, Ahmad Al-Rawahi, praised on Friday Kuwait's participation in the 29th edition of the fair, highlighting the cultural and intellectual value of the publications presented at the Kuwaiti pavilion.
Speaking to KUNA, Al-Rawahi said the Kuwaiti pavilion enriches the fair and described the participation as an important opportunity to introduce the latest publications by Kuwaiti authors across various fields of knowledge.
He noted Kuwait's consistent presence at the Muscat International Book Fair through its cultural and intellectual institutions, emphasizing that Kuwaiti publishers offer a wide range of books suitable for all age groups and interests.
Al-Rawahi added that the pavilion features an extensive collection of historical, literary, cultural, and scientific titles, contributing to the dissemination of Kuwaiti thought and literature to a broader audience.
He also expressed satisfaction with the strong participation of regional and international publishing institutions, noting their commitment to providing readers with new and diverse publications.
The 29th Muscat International Book Fair began on Thursday with the participation of 674 publishing houses from 35 countries, including Kuwait. The fair will run until May 3 and features a wide range of literary and cultural events. (end)
nfa
Speaking to KUNA, Al-Rawahi said the Kuwaiti pavilion enriches the fair and described the participation as an important opportunity to introduce the latest publications by Kuwaiti authors across various fields of knowledge.
He noted Kuwait's consistent presence at the Muscat International Book Fair through its cultural and intellectual institutions, emphasizing that Kuwaiti publishers offer a wide range of books suitable for all age groups and interests.
Al-Rawahi added that the pavilion features an extensive collection of historical, literary, cultural, and scientific titles, contributing to the dissemination of Kuwaiti thought and literature to a broader audience.
He also expressed satisfaction with the strong participation of regional and international publishing institutions, noting their commitment to providing readers with new and diverse publications.
The 29th Muscat International Book Fair began on Thursday with the participation of 674 publishing houses from 35 countries, including Kuwait. The fair will run until May 3 and features a wide range of literary and cultural events. (end)
nfa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment