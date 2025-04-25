403
Book Signings Draw Crowds At Muscat Int'l Book Fair
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Nasser Al-Ajmi
MUSCAT, April 25 (KUNA) -- The 29th Muscat International Book Fair kicked off, Friday, with notable public engagement, particularly around author signing events, which remain a popular feature among visitors.
Attendees from various age groups and backgrounds gathered at publishing booths to meet their favorite authors and obtain signed copies of their books. These events, often considered highlights of literary fairs, allow readers to engage directly with writers and collect personalized editions of their works.
The fair features participation from 674 publishing houses representing 35 countries, including Kuwait, and it offers a range of cultural and literary programs and will continue through May 3. (end)
