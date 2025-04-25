Beacon Market Set To Surpass USD 6 Billion By 2030 As Iot And Smart City Demand Accelerates | Businesses Are Doubling Down On Beacons For Predictive Analytics And Hyper-Personalization
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|192
|Forecast Period
|2025-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$2.91 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$6.14 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|15.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Growing consumer expectations for tailored and contextually relevant experiences that drive the demand for beacon-enabled services
5.1.1.2. Expanding applications in healthcare and transportation sectors that improve operational efficiency and safety
5.1.1.3. Increased adoption of IoT connectivity solutions facilitating real-time data communication and decision making
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Insufficient consumer awareness and understanding reduce the demand for beacon innovations
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Expanding the application scope of beacon technology in healthcare for patient tracking and safety measures
5.1.3.2. Developing next-generation beacon devices with longer battery life and improved signal accuracy
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Technological integration difficulties with legacy systems hinder seamless Beacon implementation
5.2. Market Segmentation Analysis
5.2.1. Type: Growing adoption of altBeacon due to its integration within Android and iOS ecosystems
5.2.2. Distribution Channel: Rising consumer preference for online distribution providing detailed product information and virtual demonstrations
5.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.3.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.3.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.3.5. Industry Rivalry
5.4. PESTLE Analysis
5.4.1. Political
5.4.2. Economic
5.4.3. Social
5.4.4. Technological
5.4.5. Legal
5.4.6. Environmental
6. Beacon Market, by Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. AltBeacon
6.3. Eddystone
6.4. iBeacon
7. Beacon Market, by Communication Protocol
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)
7.3. Ultra-Wideband (UWB)
8. Beacon Market, by Power Source
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Battery-Powered Beacons
8.3. Wired Beacons
9. Beacon Market, by Distribution Channel
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Offline
9.3. Online
10. Beacon Market, by Application
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Education & Universities
10.3. Healthcare
10.4. Hospitality & Tourism
10.5. Industrial & Manufacturing
10.6. Retail & Marketing
10.7. Smart Cities & IoT
10.8. Sports & Entertainment
10.9. Transportation & Logistics
11. Americas Beacon Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Argentina
11.3. Brazil
11.4. Canada
11.5. Mexico
11.6. United States
12. Asia-Pacific Beacon Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Australia
12.3. China
12.4. India
12.5. Indonesia
12.6. Japan
12.7. Malaysia
12.8. Philippines
12.9. Singapore
12.10. South Korea
12.11. Taiwan
12.12. Thailand
12.13. Vietnam
13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Beacon Market
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Denmark
13.3. Egypt
13.4. Finland
13.5. France
13.6. Germany
13.7. Israel
13.8. Italy
13.9. Netherlands
13.10. Nigeria
13.11. Norway
13.12. Poland
13.13. Qatar
13.14. Russia
13.15. Saudi Arabia
13.16. South Africa
13.17. Spain
13.18. Sweden
13.19. Switzerland
13.20. Turkey
13.21. United Arab Emirates
13.22. United Kingdom
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024
14.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024
14.3. Competitive Scenario Analysis
14.3.1. Beacon AI Centers launches energy-first powered shell developments to transform Canadian AI
14.3.2. Beacon EmbeddedWorks launches ultra-compact Beacon W5+ SoM
14.3.3. Nokia transforms broadband services with the Beacon 19 gateway by integrating Wi-Fi 7 tri-band technology
14.4. Strategy Analysis & Recommendations
