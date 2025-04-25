FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES HISTORICAL DOCUMENTARY“GREENWOOD AVENUE PROJECT”

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the historical documentary feature GREENWOOD AVENUE PROJECT, now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting April 25, 2025

- Filmmakers Karen Reese and Terry Baccus

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, has just released the historical documentary feature GREENWOOD AVENUE PROJECT, which is now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting April 25, 2025. A portion of the documentary's proceeds will be donated to Tulsa nonprofits supporting Greenwood rebuilding efforts.

In addition, Grammy-winning music producer Madukwu Chinwah wrote and produced the original track“Do Something” for GREENWOOD AVENUE PROJECT soundtrack. His song, along with composer cues and other tracks inspired by the film, will be released on all platforms on April 17 through Londyn Town Music.

A century after the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, the documentary GREENWOOD AVENUE PROJECT follows Greenwood Avenue's ongoing fight against segregation, racism, and hate while rebuilding its Black-owned businesses and homes. In 1921, Tulsa, Oklahoma, had a population of around 2.1 million, with just over 100,000 living in the city. Back then, racism was widespread, and it was inevitable that a riot would occur. On May 31st of that year, 3,200 white residents affiliated with the Ku Klux Klan carried out an 18-hour massacre in Greenwood, a prosperous African-American neighborhood in Tulsa. This tragic event, known as the Tulsa Race Massacre, left hundreds dead and thousands homeless and cast a dark shadow over the city's history. Tulsa was experiencing economic growth, driven by the oil industry, but it was also marked by severe segregation. The city's Black population of 10,000 primarily resided in Greenwood, a thriving business district often called "Black Wall Street." This prosperous community was targeted by the white mob, resulting in one of the most severe incidents of racial violence in U.S. history. This 105-minute documentary highlights and explores the aftermath and rebirth of Black Wall Street.

Written by Todd Roberts, Terry Baccus and Karen Reese, GREENWOOD AVENUE PROJECT was directed by Karen Reese and Terry Baccus and produced by John Wayne S. III and Karen Reese. Writer/editor Todd Roberts has worked on several films about Black America and produced over 400 documentary-style TV episodes across 22 countries. As an award-winning storyteller, his work has aired on National Geographic, TLC, PBS, and The Travel Channel. Those interviewed and profiled in the documentary include Terry Baccus, George Thomas, Bishop Carlton Pearson, Heather Nash, Jennettie P. Marshall, Mayor GT Bynum, and Bryce Harris.

“GREENWOOD AVENUE PROJECT captures the allure of Deep Greenwood -- not just in its moment of destruction, but in the resilience that followed,” said filmmakers Karen Reese and Terry Baccus.

“This is a story not only of loss, but of revival -- a journey from devastation to recovery -- that shows how a united community can rebuild and stand as a lasting model of Black entrepreneurship and economic empowerment,” said Tulsa resident Jennettie P. Marshall.

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire GREENWOOD AVENUE PROJECT directly with the filmmakers and Londyn Town Pictures.

