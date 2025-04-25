Great Opportunity For Us To Gain Valuable Match Exposure: Salima Tete Ahead Of Aus Series

MENAFN - IANS) Perth, April 25 (IANS) After a month-long senior national training camp, the Indian women's hockey team is set for a challenging five-match tour of Australia from April 26 to May 4. The tour begins with two matches against Australia A on April 26 and 27, followed by three matches against the World No. 5 Australian senior women's team on May 1, 3 and 4 at the Perth Hockey Stadium.

The Indian team last competed in the FIH Hockey Pro League (Women) at home, where they registered two wins and one shootout victory in a mixed campaign. They ended the tournament on a high, clinching a bonus point against World No. 1 Netherlands in a thrilling shootout after a 2-2 draw across regulation time.

Hockey India has named a 26-member squad for the tour, with Salima Tete leading the side as captain and Navneet Kaur as vice-captain. Rising drag-flicker Deepika, who impressed with three goals during the Pro League matches in February, will be keen to continue her form. The tour also marks a milestone for veteran goalkeeper Savita, who recently completed 300 international caps and continues to anchor the defence.

The squad includes five new faces – Jyoti Singh, Sujata Kujur, Ajmina Kujur, Pooja Yadav, and Mahima Tete – who could be making their senior team debuts in Australia. The exposure tour presents an opportunity for these young players to gain international experience and adapt to the intensity of top-level hockey.

Ahead of the series, Salima Tete said,“We are excited to be here in Perth. This is a great opportunity for us to gain valuable match exposure against strong opponents. These matches will help us understand our team combinations better and test different strategies ahead of the Europe leg of the Pro League and the Women's Asia Cup later this year. All the players, especially the new faces, are eager to make the most of this experience.”

Australia have traditionally been a strong opponent, winning 10 of the 16 matches played between the two sides and drawing three. However, India will take confidence from their recent 1-0 win over Australia in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023–24 and will look to build on that momentum.

Chief coach Harendra Singh added,“The team has trained intensely during the camp in Bengaluru, and this tour will help us assess where we stand. Our focus is on giving players international exposure, building squad depth, and trying out combinations. Playing against Australia A and the senior Australian team in their home conditions will be a good learning experience and help us prepare for the important competitions coming up this year.”