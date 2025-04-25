LSBF Singapore Clinches SBR International Business Award 2025 For Excellence In Education

London School of Business & Finance has been recognised with a prestigious accolade at the SBR International Business Awards 2025, winning in the Education category.

Simon Hyett, Contributing Editor of SBR and Dr Preethi Kesavan Director of Studies from LSBF.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The London School of Business and Finance (LSBF) Singapore Campus has once again solidified its position as a leader in education, earning top honours at the Singapore Business Review (SBR) International Business Awards 2025.Recognised in the Education category for its initiative, Digital Transformation in Teaching and Learning, this award reaffirms LSBF's unwavering commitment to delivering future-ready, student-centric education in Singapore and beyond.Reimagining Education Through TechnologyLSBF's award-winning initiative showcases its forward-thinking approach to reshaping the student experience through innovation. Key highlights include:.A dedicated digital taskforce deployed technologies, introducing new methods that transformed traditional teaching practices..LSBF setting a new benchmark in immersive education to receive formal approval for AI/Metaverse-focused programmes.Building on a Legacy of AchievementThis year's accolade follows an exceptional performance in 2024, where LSBF Singapore received global recognition across three prestigious platforms:.SBR International Business Awards 2024 – Education Category.Titan Business Awards 2024 – Gold Winner in Education.Asia-Pacific StevieAwards – Bronze Winner for Innovative Achievement in GrowthThese achievements underscore LSBF's relentless pursuit of academic excellence and student-centric education.“We are honoured to receive this prestigious recognition from SBR once again,” said Rathakrishnan Govind, CEO of LSBF Global.“This award reflects our team's collective vision to reimagine education and empower learners with the tools and mindset needed to succeed in today's fast-evolving world. We remain committed to expanding our reach, forming strategic partnerships, and setting new benchmarks for quality education.”ABOUT LSBFThe London School of Business & Finance (LSBF), founded in 2003 and a member of the Global University System (GUS), serves over 25,000 students across more than 40 countries. With campuses in key cities including the UK, Singapore, and Malaysia, LSBF has expanded its international footprint, particularly in Asia. LSBF Singapore campus offers over 100 programmes in business, finance, law, hospitality, and technology, and collaborate with reputable universities to provide internationally recognised qualifications. LSBF holds EduTrust certification, partners with organizations like Grab, Deloitte and ISCA, and is an ACCA Approved Learning Partner. In recognition of its future-focused approach to education, LSBF was honoured with the Singapore Business Review's International Business Award in Education for two consecutive years – 2024 and 2025. These accolades reaffirm LSBF's commitment to delivering quality, industry-aligned education that empowers aspiring professionals globally.For further information, please contact:Miko ChngAssociate Director, Domestic Sales & MarketingLondon School of Business and Finance...

Marketing Team

London School of Business & Finance

+65 6580 7700

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.