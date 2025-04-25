403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kamya Yoga And Wellness Finds Its Core Audience In India's Multitasking Women
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 25/04/ 2025 -While holistic wellness is reshaping our lifestyles, India is emerging as a key player in the yoga economy. Recent insights from Kamya Yoga and Wellness, a leading digital yoga platform, aligns with a GID Market study that predicts India's yoga market will reach a staggering USD 7,285.4 billion by 2025, with projections soaring to USD 12,667.0 billion by 2030, showcasing a steady growth rate of 12.2%. This research highlights a significant transformation: wellness has shifted from being a luxury to an essential part of life, with Indian women at the forefront of this movement.
Kamya Yoga and Wellness, which has garnered over 1.25 lakh users since its inception in 2025, reveals that an impressive 90% of its users are women, primarily between the ages of 26 and 45. This demographic is increasingly embracing digital yoga not just for physical fitness, but as a crucial tool for mental health and emotional well-being.
"Our platform has become a sanctuary for multitasking women-from homemakers to high-powered professionals-seeking calm, clarity, and control in their daily lives," said Kamya, CEO and Founder of Kamya Yoga and Wellness. "This is more than a fitness trend-it's a cultural shift where women are reclaiming time for themselves and reshaping wellness narratives," added Kamya.
The corporate world is starting to embrace wellness, with a striking 68% of Fortune 500 companies in India now adding regular yoga sessions to their wellness programs. According to the 2025 Corporate Wellness Index, businesses that have implemented yoga initiatives have experienced a 27% reduction in employee absenteeism and a 32% increase in productivity.
The remarkable growth of the yoga and meditation industry is fueled by the rise of digital platforms, corporate wellness programs, and the flourishing wellness tourism sector. Destinations like Rishikesh, Kerala, and the Himalayan foothills are becoming sought-after eco-friendly retreat locations. As the industry expands, Kamya Yoga is committed to offering personalized content that meets the diverse needs of women at different life stages, in various locations, and with unique wellness goals, ensuring that every woman, regardless of her circumstances, can start her journey toward mindful living.
About Kamya Yoga and Wellness
Kamya Wellness is a holistic platform dedicated to making yoga accessible, enjoyable, and transformative for individuals at all levels and at an affordable price. The annual price range starts from INR 3600/-. Founded by Kamya, an internationally certified yoga trainer and lifestyle influencer with a community of over one million people across Instagram and YouTube, the platform offers personalized yoga sessions that blend mindful movement, breathwork, and holistic wellness. With a mission to help individuals build strength, balance, and inner peace, Kamya Wellness provides expert-guided yoga practices designed to elevate overall well-being.
Kamya Yoga and Wellness, which has garnered over 1.25 lakh users since its inception in 2025, reveals that an impressive 90% of its users are women, primarily between the ages of 26 and 45. This demographic is increasingly embracing digital yoga not just for physical fitness, but as a crucial tool for mental health and emotional well-being.
"Our platform has become a sanctuary for multitasking women-from homemakers to high-powered professionals-seeking calm, clarity, and control in their daily lives," said Kamya, CEO and Founder of Kamya Yoga and Wellness. "This is more than a fitness trend-it's a cultural shift where women are reclaiming time for themselves and reshaping wellness narratives," added Kamya.
The corporate world is starting to embrace wellness, with a striking 68% of Fortune 500 companies in India now adding regular yoga sessions to their wellness programs. According to the 2025 Corporate Wellness Index, businesses that have implemented yoga initiatives have experienced a 27% reduction in employee absenteeism and a 32% increase in productivity.
The remarkable growth of the yoga and meditation industry is fueled by the rise of digital platforms, corporate wellness programs, and the flourishing wellness tourism sector. Destinations like Rishikesh, Kerala, and the Himalayan foothills are becoming sought-after eco-friendly retreat locations. As the industry expands, Kamya Yoga is committed to offering personalized content that meets the diverse needs of women at different life stages, in various locations, and with unique wellness goals, ensuring that every woman, regardless of her circumstances, can start her journey toward mindful living.
About Kamya Yoga and Wellness
Kamya Wellness is a holistic platform dedicated to making yoga accessible, enjoyable, and transformative for individuals at all levels and at an affordable price. The annual price range starts from INR 3600/-. Founded by Kamya, an internationally certified yoga trainer and lifestyle influencer with a community of over one million people across Instagram and YouTube, the platform offers personalized yoga sessions that blend mindful movement, breathwork, and holistic wellness. With a mission to help individuals build strength, balance, and inner peace, Kamya Wellness provides expert-guided yoga practices designed to elevate overall well-being.
Company :-Wishbox
User :- Mahima
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment