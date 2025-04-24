Hong Kong's Visionaries Invited To Lead The Conversation At ACES Awards 2025

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Wave 2 Nominations Now Open

HONG KONG SAR- Media OutReach Newswire – 25 April 2025 – In a city built on precision, resilience and reinvention, Hong Kong's corporate leadership is entering a new era-where governance, innovation, and sustainability are not just trends, but imperatives. The Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability (ACES) Awards 2025 has opened Wave 2 nominations, calling on Hong Kong-based businesses and leaders to benchmark themselves against Asia's most rigorous awards platform.

Winners of the 2024 ACES Awards gather in celebration, representing Asia's most forward-thinking companies across leadership and sustainability.

Now in its 12th year, the ACES Awards recognises individuals and organisations that deliver performance with purpose and build legacies with integrity.

With 28 ACES Awards earned by Hong Kong-based companies, the city continues to lead in purpose-driven leadership. Among 2024's honourees :



Town Ray Holdings Limited – Asia's Most Inspiring Executives (Hok Keung Luk)

China Merchants Port Holdings Co. Ltd. – Industry Champion of the Year (Xu Song) Henderson Land Development Co. Ltd. – Top Green Companies in Asia (Dr. Lee Ka Kit, Johnny Yu)



“ACES isn't about popularity or PR-it's about principles,” said Dr. Shanggari Balakrishnan, President of the ACES Awards and CEO of MORS Group.“Hong Kong's best leaders don't just move fast-they move with intent, clarity, and conscience.”

The ACES Awards 2025 takes place 27–28 November , shortly after COP30 in Rio de Janeiro-a timely convergence for sustainability champions. The final host city-Bali, Taiwan, or Malaysia-will be announced in June.

Wave 2 closes April 30 , with Wave 3 open until June 2025 . Categories include Individual Leadership, Corporate Leadership, and Corporate Sustainability.

