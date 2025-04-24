Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ontario International Airport Expects 2.2 Million Passengers During Summer Travel Season

2025-04-24 06:01:16
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "As Southern California's gateway to the world, ONT is ready to welcome another record-setting summer travel season," said Atif Elkadi, chief executive officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority. "Our airport continues to earn the trust of both passengers and airline partners by delivering a world-class, stress-free experience that reflects the spirit of our community. With more flights, more destinations, and more options than ever before, ONT is strengthening its role as a key player in the region's air travel landscape.

The summer travel season begins Friday, May 23, before the Memorial Day weekend and extends through Labor Day, Monday, September 1.

Summer
2025

Estimated

Passengers

Versus
2024

Estimated
Seats

Versus
2024

Totals

2,221,061

+1.7 %

2,854,687

3.4 %

The estimated passenger volumes include:

  • 663,959 in June
  • 672,034 in July
  • 671,274 in August

ONT airlines will begin new service, restore previous flights or increase service this summer to 12 popular domestic and international destinations.

Domestic Destinations

Air Carrier

Frequency/Start Date

Baltimore/Washington (BWI)

Southwest Airlines

Daily service starts June 5

Chicago/O'Hare (ORD)

United Airlines

Daily service starts May 22

Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW)

American Airlines

7 daily (up from 6)

Frontier Airlines

6-times weekly

New York (JFK)

JetBlue

Daily service resumes April 30

Sacramento (SMF)

Southwest Airlines

7 daily (up from 5)

Salt Lake City (SLC)

Delta Air Lines

4 daily (up from 3)

Seattle (SEA)

Alaska Airlines

5 daily (up from 4)

Delta Air Lines

4 daily

Frontier Airlines

1 daily

International Destinations

Air Carrier

Frequency/Start Date

Guadalajara, Mexico (GDL)

Volaris

2 daily (up from 1)

León, Mexico (BJX)

Volaris

3-times weekly service starts July 4

Los Cabos, Mexico (SJD)

Volaris

Daily service starts July 4

Morelia, Mexico (MLM)

Volaris

4-times weekly service starts July 5

Taipei (TPE)

STARLUX Airlines

4-times weekly service starts June 2

Airlines are offering more than 2.8 million seats in and out of ONT this summer, with 77.8% expected to be occupied. The number of seats available this year is 3.4% higher than last summer.

Elkadi noted other customer-friendly aspects of the ONT experience such as curbside access for ride-share services ; access to premium Aspire Lounges ; 3Sixty Duty-Free shopping; competitively priced hourly, daily and valet parking near passenger terminals and discounts on-airport parking when reservations are pre-booked .

Officials reminded domestic travelers the deadline for Real ID-enabled driver's licenses is May 7, 2025. Motorists can get driving, parking and terminal information 24/7 by listening to ONT Radio at 620AM and streaming here .

"Southern California shines in the summer, and Ontario International Airport is the perfect starting point for any adventure. From our world-famous beaches to stunning mountain escapes, desert resorts, and vibrant cultural attractions, ONT offers travelers easy access to everything that makes this region a top global destination." Elkadi added

About Ontario International Airport
 Ontario International Airport (ONT) is California's most popular mid-sized airport, according to J.D. Power's most recent North America Airport Satisfaction Study. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which offers nonstop commercial jet service to two dozen major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at . Follow @flyONT on Facebook , X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram .

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)
 The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA leaders include Ontario Mayor pro Tem Alan D. Wapner (President), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Treasurer) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

OIAA Media Contact:
 Steve Lambert, (909) 841-7527, [email protected]

