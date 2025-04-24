Ontario International Airport Expects 2.2 Million Passengers During Summer Travel Season
|
Summer
|
Estimated
Passengers
|
Versus
|
Estimated
|
Versus
|
Totals
|
2,221,061
|
+1.7 %
|
2,854,687
|
3.4 %
The estimated passenger volumes include:
-
663,959 in June
672,034 in July
671,274 in August
ONT airlines will begin new service, restore previous flights or increase service this summer to 12 popular domestic and international destinations.
|
Domestic Destinations
|
Air Carrier
|
Frequency/Start Date
|
Baltimore/Washington (BWI)
|
Southwest Airlines
|
Daily service starts June 5
|
Chicago/O'Hare (ORD)
|
United Airlines
|
Daily service starts May 22
|
Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW)
|
American Airlines
|
7 daily (up from 6)
|
Frontier Airlines
|
6-times weekly
|
New York (JFK)
|
JetBlue
|
Daily service resumes April 30
|
Sacramento (SMF)
|
Southwest Airlines
|
7 daily (up from 5)
|
Salt Lake City (SLC)
|
Delta Air Lines
|
4 daily (up from 3)
|
Seattle (SEA)
|
Alaska Airlines
|
5 daily (up from 4)
|
Delta Air Lines
|
4 daily
|
Frontier Airlines
|
1 daily
|
International Destinations
|
Air Carrier
|
Frequency/Start Date
|
Guadalajara, Mexico (GDL)
|
Volaris
|
2 daily (up from 1)
|
León, Mexico (BJX)
|
Volaris
|
3-times weekly service starts July 4
|
Los Cabos, Mexico (SJD)
|
Volaris
|
Daily service starts July 4
|
Morelia, Mexico (MLM)
|
Volaris
|
4-times weekly service starts July 5
|
Taipei (TPE)
|
STARLUX Airlines
|
4-times weekly service starts June 2
Airlines are offering more than 2.8 million seats in and out of ONT this summer, with 77.8% expected to be occupied. The number of seats available this year is 3.4% higher than last summer.
Elkadi noted other customer-friendly aspects of the ONT experience such as curbside access for ride-share services ; access to premium Aspire Lounges ; 3Sixty Duty-Free shopping; competitively priced hourly, daily and valet parking near passenger terminals and discounts on-airport parking when reservations are pre-booked .
Officials reminded domestic travelers the deadline for Real ID-enabled driver's licenses is May 7, 2025. Motorists can get driving, parking and terminal information 24/7 by listening to ONT Radio at 620AM and streaming here .
"Southern California shines in the summer, and Ontario International Airport is the perfect starting point for any adventure. From our world-famous beaches to stunning mountain escapes, desert resorts, and vibrant cultural attractions, ONT offers travelers easy access to everything that makes this region a top global destination." Elkadi added
