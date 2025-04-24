Epic Sagas Meet Psychological Thrills At The 2025 Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books

The Thundering Smoke: BOOK 1 The Price of Freedom

Inks and Bindings features stories of survival and human complexity from Guy Quigley and Joseph Kinnebrew at booth #930.

YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- At its heart, literature remains one of the most powerful vessels for truth-telling, transformation, and timeless connection. This spring, Inks and Bindings brings together a collection of compelling works that explore the vast range of human experience at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books , taking place on April 26–27, 2025, at the University of Southern California. Visitors will find these standout titles at Booth #930 in the Black Zone area, where stories transcend borders, genres, and expectations.In a sweeping historical saga that spans the embattled coasts of Ireland to the thunderous heart of Africa, author Guy Quigley delivers an epic tale of grief, resilience, and survival with“The Thundering Smoke” trilogy. Rooted in richly personal experiences and shaped by the raw beauty of the African wilderness, Quigley's work resonates with cinematic intensity, portraying not only a man's struggle to survive but also the deep scars of war, the redemption of fatherhood, and the unrelenting quest for peace in a world splintered by conflict.In“The Thundering Smoke Book 1: The Price of Freedom,” readers are introduced to Tom Sutton-a revolutionary haunted by the violent death of his wife and child during Ireland's war for independence. Fleeing to Africa in despair, Sutton spirals into alcoholism before being saved by the kindness of a young orphan girl, Heidi. Their bond becomes a lifeline as they journey to the smoke-filled skies of Victoria Falls, known as Mosi-oa-Tunya, where the land's wildness offers both promise and peril. With the vast and mysterious Demberra estate, a new chapter begins-but not without the ghosts of violence and vengeance trailing closely behind.As the saga continues in“The Thundering Smoke Book 2: The Dutchman's Plan,” Tom and Heidi's surrogate family faces new upheaval. A letter from the grave reveals Heidi's true inheritance and the sprawling future they never anticipated. But with the rise of cunning adversaries, including Bradley-a ruthless opportunist-and John Sutton, Tom's estranged son now lured by greed, the dream of peace at Demberra is soon shadowed by betrayal. Through a landscape rich with danger and secrets, Tom's unyielding fight for his adopted daughter's future propels readers deeper into a story of legacy, confrontation, and enduring love.The trilogy culminates with“The Thundering Smoke Book 3: The End of the Line,” where loyalty, revenge, and redemption collide. With his world unraveling, Tom is forced to confront past sins and future threats as Bradley and John tighten their grip. In a heart-stopping finale, where allies fall and the wilds of Africa burn, the roar of Victoria Falls becomes the battleground for one final reckoning.Guy Quigley's personal connection to the African continent-having owned a 40,000-acre cattle ranch in Zambia and operated a real estate firm in Rhodesia-lends vivid authenticity to the story's sweeping scope and emotional weight. For fans of epic tales grounded in history and humanity, this trilogy stands as a testament to the enduring power of love, land, and legacy.Renowned sculptor, painter, and polymath Joseph Kinnebrew extends his boundless creative expression from canvas to the written page with two bold and contrasting novels-“The Yerkes Project” and“Diva”. Known for decades as a trailblazer in American contemporary art, Kinnebrew now uses fiction to explore the inner workings of the human mind, the shaping of society, and the quiet tensions that exist between creation and corruption.In“The Yerkes Project,” Kinnebrew crafts a narrative that dares to ask, what if things went right? Rather than focus on conflict or predictable plot twists, the novel leans into intellectual curiosity, fresh perspectives, and emotional evolution. Its characters bring forward new dimensions of thought, creativity, and hope, offering a refreshing counterpoint to the cynicism often found in modern storytelling. As in his visual art, Kinnebrew fills each page with layers of meaning and a message that invites readers to reconsider how they engage with the world around them.In sharp contrast,“Diva” is a cutting psychological study of sociopathy cloaked in glamour. Set against the backdrop of high society, the novel introduces a cunning, amoral woman who manipulates with ease and thrives on indulgence and deception. It's a haunting reminder that evil often wears an elegant disguise.These literary works affirm what the art world has long known- Joseph Kinnebrew is not bound by convention. With a background that spans sculpture, theoretical science, and design innovation, he continues to defy categories and expectations. Now writing from his secluded beach studio in Washington State, Kinnebrew remains an active mentor and thinker. Readers curious about his multi-dimensional career and literary endeavors can explore more at .Together, these five books form a mosaic of powerful storytelling-where every character, landscape, and decision reflects larger truths about society, self-awareness, and survival. Whether through the lens of historical reckoning or psychological deconstruction, these works challenge readers to see beyond the surface and embrace the complexity of the human journey. This curated display is more than a book booth-it's a destination for readers hungry for stories that dare to go deeper.For those unable to attend in person, the full selection of featured books can be browsed online at latfobbooks2025/ . Additional highlights, author spotlights, and behind-the-scenes features are available in the latest issue of the Inks and Bindings magazine at latfob-magazine/ .About Inks & Bindings:Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.

