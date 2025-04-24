Pheedloop Celebrates 6 Years As The Official Event Technology Partner For CSE Eventfest 2025

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Canadian Special Events has consistently leveraged PheedLoop's flexible and innovative technology to create seamless and engaging event experiences.

- Jason Koop, VP of Business Development at Canadian Special EventsTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- PheedLoop, a leading provider of event management technology solutions, is proud to announce its continued role as the Official Event Technology Partner for CSE EventFest 2025, the premier gathering for Canadian event professionals hosted by Canadian Special Events (CSE).This milestone marks six consecutive years of collaboration between PheedLoop and CSE, beginning in 2019, and reflects a shared commitment to innovation, excellence, and delivering unparalleled experiences for event organizers, sponsors, exhibitors, and attendees.As the trusted technology backbone for EventFest 2025, PheedLoop is providing a full suite of solutions, including:- State-of-the-Art Online Registration System- Immersive Mobile Event App- On-site Badge Printing and Check-in- Engaging Gamification Modules- Powerful Exhibitor and Sponsor Management Tools- Dedicated Lead Retrieval System“Our longstanding partnership with Canadian Special Events is something we're incredibly proud of.” said George Wong, President of PheedLoop.“CSE EventFest is where the best and brightest in the Canadian events industry come together, and we're honored that PheedLoop continues to be the technology platform powering these important connections.”Canadian Special Events has consistently leveraged PheedLoop's flexible and innovative technology to create seamless and engaging event experiences. This ongoing partnership underscores the critical role that smart event technology plays in enabling connection, learning, and growth in the events industry.“We're thrilled to continue our collaboration with PheedLoop for EventFest 2025” said Jason Koop, Vice President of Business Development at Canadian Special Events.“This year, we're especially excited about the enhanced gamification experience powered by PheedLoop. Attendees will have new ways to engage with the event, win prizes, and connect with exhibitors - creating an even more interactive and rewarding environment for everyone involved.”CSE EventFest 2025 is set to bring together top event professionals from across Canada, offering a dynamic platform for networking, education, and inspiration with PheedLoop solutions working behind the scenes to enhance every moment.For more information about PheedLoop 's event technology solutions, visit PheedloopAbout PheedLoopPheedLoop is a leading provider of event management technology solutions, trusted by thousands of events across North America. Offering an all-in-on event management system, you can expect a suite of tools for registration, mobile apps, virtual events, exhibitor and sponsor management, gamification, and more.About Canadian Special EventsCanadian Special Events (CSE) is Canada's premier resource for event professionals, offering a range of services including media publications, event productions, and the renowned CSE EventFest - a gathering of the country's most influential event and meeting planners.

George Wong

PheedLoop

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

X

PheedLoop Stories: CSE Live 2024 Recap

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.