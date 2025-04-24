Delta Air Lines Declares Quarterly Dividend

ATLANTA, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Air Lines' (NYSE:DAL ) Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share. The dividend is payable to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 13, 2025, and will be paid on June 3, 2025.

About Delta

Through exceptional service and the power of innovation, Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL ) never stops looking for ways to make every trip feel tailored to every customer.

There are 100,000 Delta people leading the way to deliver a world-class customer experience on up to 5,000 peak-day Delta and Delta Connection flights to more than 290 destinations on six continents, connecting people to places and to each other.

Delta served more than 200 million customers in 2024 – safely, reliably and with industry-leading customer service innovation – and was recognized by J.D. Power in 2024 for being No. 1 in First/Business and Premium Economy Passenger Satisfaction. The airline also was recognized again as North America's most on-time airline in 2024 and our people earned the Platinum Award for Operational Excellence from Cirium.

We remain committed to ensuring that the future of travel is connected, personalized and enjoyable. Our people's genuine and enduring motivation is to make every customer feel welcomed and cared for across every point of their journey with us.

SOURCE Delta Air Lines

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED