Select Water Solutions Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.07 Per Share

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
GAINESVILLE, Texas, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: WTTR ) ("Select" or the "Company"), a leading provider of sustainable water and chemical solutions to the energy industry, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A common stock to be paid on May 16, 2025, to holders of record as of the close of business on May 6, 2025. A comparable distribution of $0.07 per unit has also been approved to the unitholders of SES Holdings, LLC, which will be subject to the same payment and record dates. All future dividend payments are subject to quarterly review and approval by Select's Board of Directors.
About Select Water Solutions, Inc.
Select is a leading provider of sustainable water and chemical solutions to the energy industry. These solutions are supported by the Company's critical water infrastructure assets, chemical manufacturing and water treatment and recycling capabilities. As a leader in sustainable water and chemical solutions, Select places the utmost importance on safe, environmentally responsible management of water throughout the lifecycle of a well. Additionally, Select believes that responsibly managing water resources throughout its operations to help conserve and protect the environment is paramount to the Company's continued success. For more information, please visit Select's website, .
|
Contacts:
|
Select Water Solutions
|
|
Garrett Williams
|
|
VP – Corporate Finance & Investor Relations
|
|
(713) 296-1010
|
|
[email protected]
|
|
|
|
Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
|
|
Ken Dennard / Natalie Hairston
|
|
(713) 529-6600
|
|
[email protected]
SOURCE Select Water Solutions, Inc.
MENAFN24042025003732001241ID1109470597
