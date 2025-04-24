Yourupdatetv Speaks With Beyond Finance: Reclaiming Financial Wellness In An Age Of Misinformation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Half of Americans Don't Trust Themselves Managing Finances; 51% Plan to Step Up Financial Literacy and Practices

NEW YORK, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From TikTok tips to ai finance tools, Americans are overwhelmed - and with so much misinformation out there, it's hard to know who to trust. Recently Dr. Erika Rasure, Chief Financial Wellness Advisor at Beyond Finance, conducted a satellite media tour in partnership with D S Simon Media to discuss how Americans are rewriting their financial stories. She also shared exclusive data from Beyond Finance's latest survey, revealing what's really driving financial decision-making in 2025.

Americans are determined to take control of their financial lives, yet most feel profoundly unprepared and only half trust themselves to get it right, according to a new survey from Beyond Finance released today, one of the first of its kind. The study polled 2,000 U.S. adults , revealing that only 13% feel“very good” about their current financial situation, despite overwhelming agreement that long-term financial well-being is more critical than ever.

In fact, 84% say setting themselves up for financial success is more important now in times of economic uncertainty. The study is part of Beyond Finance's third annual Financial Practice Week .

Against a backdrop of rising costs and financial instability, people are prioritizing future security more than ever before. But that urgency hasn't yet translated into confidence. 51% said today's economic uncertainty has pushed them to improve their financial knowledge, with nearly 60% planning to increase their financial understanding this year. Yet only 50% say they have "a lot" of trust in themselves when it comes to managing their finances.

Even as Americans are largely managing their own finances - 74% say they handle it themselves - emotional drivers like anxiety, lack of knowledge, and past missteps continue to erode financial confidence. Many of today's struggles can be traced back to foundational gaps. According to the survey, 20% of respondents received no financial education from their parents while 31% received none in school. Among baby boomers, 35% said their parents never taught them about money while only 20% of Gen Z said the same.

Despite these setbacks, Americans are actively working to build their financial confidence in practical, repeatable ways this year. Respondents say they're either currently or planning to: track their spending (69%), use budgeting apps (28%), regularly read financial news (28%), listen to financial podcasts (23%), and talk more openly with family to break the money taboo (22%).

"When it comes to financial well-being, trust in yourself is the foundation," said Dr. Erika Rasure, Chief Financial Wellness Advisor at Beyond Finance. "We often think of money management as purely numbers and strategy - but in reality, it's deeply emotional. Building self-trust allows people to move from fear or avoidance into confident, empowered decision-making. Investing in yourself means more than saving or budgeting - it means nurturing the emotional resilience and knowledge that lead to long-term, holistic financial health."

Building this trust starts from within - and that's the focus of Beyond Finance's Financial Practice Week, which occurs during the third week of National Financial Literacy Month in April. It is an initiative designed to help people reconnect with their financial power by building personalized, emotionally grounded practices.

Financial Practice Week encourages individuals to:



Develop their personal financial self-concept and explore their money story

Practice discernment in navigating decisions that reflect their real needs and goals

Integrate financial wellness into a more holistic view of mental, physical, and emotional health

Rely on practical, tailored tips - not one-size-fits-all advice Put into practice financial wellness regimens from trusted sources



By focusing on unique values, needs, and goals, individuals can build the confidence and clarity to take ownership of their financial lives, and treat it as an essential form of self-care.

Since 2011, Beyond Finance has helped more than 700,000 people, resulting in over $2 billion in client debt being paid off. Through personalized debt consolidation plans, free financial therapy sessions and innovative tools, the company equips clients to break the cycle of debt, create healthier financial habits and achieve lasting financial freedom.

To learn more about the new survey from Beyond Finance and its findings, please visit the newsroom blog post here .

For more information on Beyond Finance's commitment to financial wellness and its transformative debt consolidation services, visit .

