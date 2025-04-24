MENAFN - PR Newswire) Officially licensed by the NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, Hendrick Motor Sports and AEW as well as hundreds of universities and colleges, DreamSeat has specialized in commercial-grade furnishings and fixed spectator seating for major arenas, stadiums and amphitheaters around the world for more than 18 years.

Diamond Baseball Holdings and DreamSeat Partner to Elevate Stadium Experience for Baseball Fans

This collaboration will see DreamSeat's state-of-the-art seating solutions integrated into DBH's ballparks, enhancing both the fan experience and the overall game-day atmosphere. With DreamSeat's expertise in creating comfortable and innovative seating options, fans can expect a new level of engagement and enjoyment during every visit. The partnership further underscores DBH's commitment to innovation and continuously improving the ballpark experience.

"DBH is excited to partner with DreamSeat to enhance the fan experience at our ballparks," said Andrew Judelson, Chief Commercial Officer at DBH. "This partnership allows us to build on our commitment to exceptional fan experiences, offering a level of comfort and design that will elevate the atmosphere, making every visit to the ballpark even more memorable."

"DBH has been a leader in reimagining the fan experience across Minor League Baseball, and we're proud to join them in this effort by utilizing our full line of fixed seating and furnishings," said Chandler Suprina, President of DreamSeat. "Our goal is to increase fan enjoyment by providing new and innovative products that had been previously reserved for major league ballclubs. Our product range allows us to truly reshape an entire ballpark from the locker room to the luxury suites, and everything in-between. By offering comfort, quality, and cutting-edge design we can help create an atmosphere that fans will truly enjoy and keep them coming back game after game."

ABOUT DIAMOND BASEBALL HOLDINGS

Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH) was formed in 2021 to support, promote and enhance Minor League Baseball Clubs affiliated with Major League Baseball through professional management, best practices, innovation and investment.

ABOUT DREAMSEAT LLC

Specializing in custom stadium seating and furnishings for professional sports teams, universities, firehouses, high schools, hospitality, and corporate environments, DreamSeat is known for elevating the fan and guest experience through high quality and innovative loose and fixed seating solutions tailored to each venue's needs. DreamSeat's patented line of XZipit furnishings offer an innovative, high quality, interchangeable logo system that is used throughout its entire product line to proudly display team or corporate branding and generate sponsorship revenue.

Clients include the Brooklyn Nets & Barclays Center, New York Mets, Philadelphia Eagles, Houston Dynamo, University of Alabama (Bryant-Denny Stadium), Texas A&M, Inter Miami CF, Caesars, Harrah's, Bally's, HyperX Arena, and Live Nation venues nationwide. DreamSeat projects also include the Intuit Dome, new home of the LA Clippers (opened 2024), along with hundreds of other major league teams, casinos, and collegiate programs.

DreamSeat's consumer-facing affiliate, Zipchair, offers fans the opportunity to bring home the same licensed furniture used by the pros. DreamSeat holds official licenses with the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, AEW, Hendrick Motorsports, and hundreds of universities and colleges.

Headquartered in East Northport, NY, with its main DC in Landrum, SC, DreamSeat is a family-run business. For more information, visit or follow @dreamseat on X and @dreamseat_ on Instagram.

