Center For Global Ukrainian Studies To Be Established In South Africa - Olena Zelenska

A Center for Global Ukrainian Studies will be established at the University of Pretoria in South Africa.

That's according to the Office of the President of Ukraine

During First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska's visit to the Republic of South Africa, which was cut short due to a large-scale Russian shelling of Ukraine on the night of April 24, the inaugural memorandum of cooperation was signed with Professor Francis Petersen, Principal of the University of Pretoria, to establish a Center for Global Ukrainian Studies on the African continent.

“Ukrainian studies are not just about Ukraine – they're about universal themes and values that resonate with the experience of many nations: about liberation movements, a history of subjugation, the fight for dignity, and the right to be yourself,” the First Lady said.

Olena Zelenska highlighted the mutual benefits and enriching nature of dialogue between Ukraine and the Republic of South Africa.

She noted that South Africa possesses a profound understanding of transformation, historical challenges, and enduring efforts towards freedom and equality in human rights. Meanwhile, Ukraine serves as a powerful example of a democracy at war, steadfastly defending its freedom and independence.

According to the President's Office, the Global Coalition of Ukrainian Studies was launched with the support of First Lady Olena Zelenska as a joint initiative of the Ukrainian Institute, the Fund of the President of Ukraine for the Support of Education, Science and Sports, the Mission of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea / Crimea Platform Office, the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. Its main goal is to promote the development of Ukrainian studies – including Crimean Tatar studies – to ensure accurate and professional research on Ukraine's history and culture, and to popularize the Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar languages and cultures.

Photo credit: President's Office