Motorola Announces Next-Gen Motorola Razr Family In North America, Introducing Ai-Powered Flip Phones Across Three Tiers

MENAFN - PR Newswire) New motorola razr ultra, motorola razr+ and motorola razr deliver smarter experiences, iconic design, performance and camera upgrades, coupled with new companion devices for a complete ecosystem experience

CHICAGO, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Motorola is redefining the flip phone with the launch of its all-new, three-tiered motorola razr family in North America: the new motorola razr ultra, motorola razr+ and motorola razr . Backed by intelligent AI experiences and a next-gen, iconic design, the new razr lineup delivers a smarter, bolder and more personalized mobile experience.

Stay one step ahead with moto ai

New motorola razr ultra, motorola razr+ and motorola razr deliver smarter experiences, iconic design, performance and camera upgrades, coupled with new companion devices for a complete ecosystem experience

Continue Reading

moto ai1 is revolutionizing everyday tasks, evolving beyond a traditional assistant into a proactive, intuitive companion. The new razr family will offer the first set of advanced moto ai features: Catch Me Up, 2 Pay Attention, and Remember This - newly evolved and available straight out of the box.

Additionally, we're bringing new captivating experiences to the 2025 razr family, all accessible from the external display. Giving users recommendations in real-time, Next Move recognizes what's on the screen, like a new recipe or trip itinerary, and offers suggestions for next steps. This could include saving important details to recall later, generating a cooking-themed playlist with Playlist Studio , or tapping into Image Studio 3 for an image, avatar, wallpaper, or sticker that's inspired by their upcoming trip. With Smart Connect with AI , users can pull up these items with a simple voice or text command like "show me this on my TV," and stream to a TV,4 mirror to a PC or tablet,5 or launch a multitasking hub.

On the motorola razr ultra, users can also press the dedicated AI Key to easily access moto ai from anywhere. Plus, when the razr ultra is in stand or tent mode, users can go handsfree and have moto ai answer quick questions, summarize notifications or transcribe conversations with just a glance.

In addition to moto ai, users can still take full advantage of Gemini and Gemini Live when they need to talk something out live or get help with writing, problem solving, or creative planning. This is true regardless of whether the device is open or closed, with the motorola razr family providing an unparalleled experience right from the external display.

These intuitive features are powered by the industry-leading 3nm Snapdragon® 8 Elite Mobile Platform on the razr ultra to make it the most powerful flip phone in the world6 - delivering 45% faster CPU,7 40% faster graphics and next-level AI performance,8 thanks to a dedicated on-device AI engine.

On the motorola razr+, the Snapdragon® 8s Gen 3 Mobile Platform provides users with groundbreaking AI capabilities and speeds up to 3.0 GHz for fast multitasking and efficiency. This powerful mobile platform delivers on all fronts, including accelerated performance, unparalleled connectivity, champion-level gameplay, ingenious capture, and more.

The motorola razr is also primed for improved AI performance as it's the first flip phone with the new MediaTek Dimensity 7400X processor. Featuring best‐in‐class power efficiency and next‐gen capabilities, this processor boosts AI performance by as much as 15% compared to the previous generation.9

Iconic design meets ultimate durability

Undeniable style meets class-leading engineering with the next generation of razr, boasting a more durable construction and debuting the boldest colors and most luxurious finishes yet, completely unlike any other foldable on the market.

The razr ultra is available in four unique finishes, including luxe satin-inspired and durable leather-inspired. More notably, Italian-made Alcantara is being introduced to the smartphone industry for the first time, exclusively on the motorola razr ultra. Or, for another kind of natural beauty, users can opt for the FSC-certified10 wood. Each material is paired with a specially curated Pantone Color-naturally inspired PANTONE Scarab, primal PANTONE Mountain Trail, youthful PANTONE Cabaret, and fiery PANTONE Rio Red.

Our new motorola razr+ comes in three distinguished colors: Midnight Blue, Hot Pink, and Pantone's 2025 Color of the Year - PANTONE Mocha Mousse. Regardless of which option a consumer chooses, they'll enjoy the soft, non-slip feel of a leather-inspired finish.

With the motorola razr, users can choose from a durable leather-inspired, sophisticated nylon-inspired, or lightweight Acetate finish - a first for Motorola in North America. These one-of-a-kind textures are coupled with four on-trend colors: PANTONE Gibraltar Sea, PANTONE Spring Bud, PANTONE Lightest Sky, and PANTONE Parfait Pink.

These phones aren't just beautiful, they're now even more durable. A new titanium-reinforced hinge plate that's 4x stronger than surgical-grade stainless steel11 is designed to withstand up to 35% more folds than the previous generation.12 The new hinge, paired with resilient Ultra Thin Glass, creates a 30% smoother display - the smoothest razr display to date.13 Engineered with minimal gaps and integrated brush filters, all three phones have IP48 protection to withstand submersion in 1.5 meters of water for up to 30 minutes and protect against dust.14 For added protection against scratches and scuffs, the motorola razr ultra boasts the toughest external display of any razr, offering 10x better drop performance with Corning® Gorilla® Glass-Ceramic.15

Most immersive, vibrant flip phone screens

The new razr family offers instant access to what matters most-even when closed-thanks to a 3.6" external display on the motorola razr and a 4.0" interactive external screen on the motorola razr ultra and motorola razr+, delivering a view up to 40% larger than other flip phones.

Users can customize the external displays to their liking, with dedicated panels for contact info, streaming music, communication apps, in-depth views of the weather, and more.

When you flip it open, the motorola razr ultra delivers the ultimate viewing experience, with the industry's largest, most vibrant internal screen of any flip phone. With 20% narrower bezels, users can enjoy a massive 7.0" pOLED display that brings videos and games to life in Super HD, with an even higher resolution than the previous generation. Plus, the razr ultra is the world's first flip phone with a Pantone Validated display, so users can enjoy authentic and vivid images that are true-to-life.

Industry-leading flip camera systems

Whether creating pro-level content or capturing candid moments, the new motorola razr family offers advanced, intuitive camera systems for effortless, perfect shots. Plus, they can confidently capture the world as they see it with true-to-life Pantone Validated color and skin tones16 - a certification you won't find on any other flip phone.

The razr family remains a content creator's dream with Flex View positions for tripod-style shots, gesture controls for hands-free selfies and group shots, external previews to frame the perfect photo, and a retro-feeling camcorder mode for instant video capture.

The new motorola razr ultra offers the world's most advanced and the world's first triple 50MP camera system on a flip phone, powered by moto ai. An ultra-wide lens and high-resolution Super Zoom let users capture more, near or far-while Dolby Vision delivers stunning, cinema-quality video.

On the new motorola razr+, users are equipped with a 50MP high-res camera with 32x more focusing pixels for faster, more accurate results. Plus, users can zoom in from afar without sacrificing image quality, thanks to a 50MP telephoto lens.

Motorola razr users also get to enjoy a standout 50MP camera system that offers flagship-worthy shots at a more accessible price point, complete with a 13MP ultra-wide and Macro Vision lens for added creativity.

Moto ai brings these devices' exceptional camera hardware to the next level. For every photo taken on the new razr family, the AI-powered Photo Enhancement Engine automatically delivers improved dynamic range, reduced noise, and finer details. Signature Style uses AI to learn users' preferences based on the pictures they choose, then automatically adjusts their photos to ensure they align with their personal aesthetic. On the motorola razr+ and motorola razr, adaptive stabilization lets users take stable videos, regardless of whether they're riding a motorcycle or shooting content from a moving car, and on the motorola razr ultra:



Group Shot 17 automatically captures multiple frames within a second, seamlessly blending them together to ensure everyone has their eyes open for frameable shots.

Action Shot helps users get blur-free photos of friends while they're on the move, adjusting the shutter speed automatically based on different lighting conditions. Air Gesture lets users snap photos and control video recording without touching the display. Just use simple hand gestures to start, stop, and pause video recording.

Bigger batteries, faster charging

With larger battery capacities, super-fast charging speeds, and more ways to power up, the next generation of razr is able to keep up no matter what.

The motorola razr ultra delivers over 36 hours of battery life on a single charge18 with a massive 4700mAh battery. Its Snapdragon® 8 Elite Mobile Platform has a dedicated AI processing engine that boosts performance without compromising on power efficiency. When users do need power, they can enjoy the fastest charging capabilities of any flip phone19,20 and get power for the entire day in just 8 minutes21 with 68W TurboPowerTM charging. For even more ways to power up fast, users can turn to 30W wireless charging or share power with other devices using reverse charging.

With the new motorola razr+, users can go a full day without needing to recharge. That's thanks to a 4000mAh battery that provides power for the day in just 12 minutes with 45W TurboPowerTM charging. Or, users can ditch the cords with 15W wireless and 5W reverse charging.

Providing over a full day of battery life22 with a 4500mAh battery, the new motorola razr has users covered too. 30W TurboPowerTM provides power for the day in 15 minutes,23 or consumers can enjoy the flexibility and freedom of 15W wireless charging.

New additions to the Moto ecosystem

Rounding out the full razr experience with seamless additions to anyone's lifestyle are two new additions to the Moto ecosystem: the moto buds loop and moto watch fit. The moto buds loop with Sound by Bose are Motorola's first open-ear earbuds, blending style, comfort, and cutting-edge technology for premium audio quality that makes a statement. And for those who are always on the move, the moto watch fit is designed to seamlessly integrate with razr, helping users to stay on top of their fitness goals and never miss a beat.

Availability

motorola razr ultra availability



In the United States , the new razr ultra will be available for pre-order at Best Buy, Amazon, and motorola on May 7 and on-sale universally unlocked on May 15 (MSRP: $1,299.99). The device will also be available at AT&T and T-Mobile on May 15.*

*pricing varies by carrier In Canada , the new razr ultra will be available for pre-order at motorola on May 7, with subsequent availability at select carriers on June 3.

motorola razr+ availability



In the United States, the new razr+ will be available for pre-order at Best Buy, Amazon, and motorola on May 7 and on-sale universally unlocked on May 15 (MSRP: $999.99). The device will also be available at AT&T and T-Mobile on May 15.* *pricing varies by carrier

motorola razr availability



In the United States , the new razr will be available for pre-order at Best Buy, Amazon, and motorola on May 7 and on-sale universally unlocked on May 15 (MSRP: $699.99).* The device will also be available at T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, Cricket Wireless, Verizon, Visible, Total Wireless, Straight Talk, Xfinity Mobile, Consumer Cellular, Google Fi Wireless, UScellular, Cox Mobile, Optimum Mobile, and Spectrum on May 15, and Boost Mobile in the coming months.

*pricing varies by carrier In Canada , the new razr will be available for pre-order at motorola on May 7, with subsequent availability at select carriers and retailers on May 15.

moto things availability

The new moto buds loop and moto watch fit will be available in North America in the coming months. Pricing information will be shared closer to availability.

Contact

Brendan Hall

[email protected]

Legal disclaimers

Certain features, functionality, and product specifications may be network-dependent and subject to additional terms, conditions, and charges. All are subject to change without notice. MOTOROLA, the Stylized M Logo, MOTO, and the MOTO family of marks are trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC. Google and Android are trademarks of Google LLC. Snapdragon and Qualcomm Oryon are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated. Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Dolby and Dolby Atmos are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories. Corning and Gorilla are registered trademarks of Corning Incorporated. Alcantara® is a registered trademark of Alcantara S.p.A. Wi-Fi is a trademark of Wi-Fi Alliance. Bose and Sound by Bose are trademarks of Bose Corporation. USB Type-C® and USB-C® are registered trademarks of USB Implementers Forum. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2024 Motorola Mobility LLC. All rights reserved.

Motorola Account login is required to access moto ai features. An internet or cellular connection is needed for functionality.Catch Me Up is compatible with the following messaging apps: Google Dialer (GMS), Dialer AOSP, WhatsApp, SMS by Google, WhatsApp, WhatsApp Business, Microsoft Teams, Facebook Messenger, WeChat, Telegram, LINE, Discord, Viber, Signal, Instagram (Direct Messages), Google Chat, Slack, Textme, Skype, Messages SMS Messages, TikTok, X Messages, LinkedIn, AirBnbCompatibility with other messaging platforms is not guaranteed.AI-generated results may vary.Smart Connect wireless connection is supported with TVs that support Android smartphone screen mirroring (Miracast) only.Smart Connect is available on selected smartphones, tablets, and on Windows 10 and 11. Visit the FAQ page for a full list of device and software compatibility. Requires PC app download. PC and mobile device to connect wirelessly must share the same Wi-Fi AP (access point) OR must be connected via USB-C cord.Based on internal testing using the AnTuTu Benchmark (v10.1.7) in a comparison of flip phones currently available in the market. Performance may vary based on available RAM, storage, settings, user environment and conditions.Compared to Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.Compared to Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Based on Aztec RuinsCompared with previous generation MediaTek Dimensity 7300X.FSC certification means materials are sourced from certified forests and other controlled sources managed with practices like selective logging, maintaining biodiversity, and replanting trees after harvesting, aligning with global forest stewardship standards of responsibly managed forests. For more information of FSC and FSC certification, visit .Comparison made between the Yield strength of 900 MPa of titanium plate used in device hinge compared to Yield strength of 200 MPa of the 316L surgical-grade stainless steel.Testing conducted in a controlled environment at room temperature, using accelerated life testing protocols; many factors, not all of which are included in such testing protocol, affect the durability of a phone; subject to Motorola's standard limited warranty.Compared with the predecessor motorola razr 50 ultra/motorola razr+Tested under controlled laboratory conditions, the phone is water and splash resistant to a rating of IP48 (IEC 60529) and can be submerged in up to 1.5 meters in still, fresh water for up to 30 minutes. Exposure to conditions beyond this rating are not covered by warranty. Resistance will decrease as a result of normal wear. Not designed to work while submerged underwater. Do not expose to pressurized water, or liquids other than fresh water. Do not attempt to charge a wet phone. Designed to protect against ingress of solid objects larger than 1mm. Not waterproof or dust proof.Survived at least 10 repeated drops from 1M on surfaces replicating asphalt compared to an alternative aluminosilicate glass which failed on the first drop. Results are based on Corning's lab tests; actual results may vary.PANTONE Colors generated may not match PANTONE-identified standards. Consult current PANTONE Publications for accurate color. PANTONE and other Pantone trademarks are the property of Pantone LLC. © Pantone LLC, 2025.Group Shot can recognize up to 10 faces/people in the same frame.All battery life claims are approximate and based on the median user tested across a mixed use profile (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including signal strength, network and device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns.Based on Geekbench 6.2 MT, Geekbench 6.2 ST, Speedometer, and Antutu CPUThe phone can be fully charged in 40 minutes under Charge boost mode. Tested under controlled laboratory conditions. Actual charging speed will vary based on temperature, device settings and other factors. Battery must be substantially depleted; charging rate slows as charging progresses. Charge using Motorola TurboPowerTM 68W charger or higher (sold separately). Higher chargers will not increase maximum 68W charge capability. Use of other chargers not recommended and may impair charging performance.The phone can be fully charged in 40 minutes under Charge boost mode. Tested under controlled laboratory conditions. Actual charging speed will vary based on temperature, device settings and other factors. Battery must be substantially depleted; charging rate slows as charging progresses. Charge using Motorola TurboPowerTM 68W charger or higher (sold separately). Higher chargers will not increase maximum 68W charge capability. Use of other chargers not recommended and may impair charging performance.Median users can get up to 12 hours of battery life in about 8 min of charge. Tested under controlled laboratory conditions. Actual charging speed will vary based on temperature, device settings and other factors. Battery must be substantially depleted; charging rate slows as charging progresses. Charge using Motorola TurboPowerTM 68W charger or higher (sold separately). Higher chargers will not increase maximum 68W charge capability. Use of other chargers not recommended and may impair charging performance.Requires Motorola TurboPower 30W Wireless Charging Stand; sold separately. Tested under controlled laboratory conditions. Actual charging speed will vary based on temperature, device settings and other factors. Battery must be substantially depleted; charging rate slows as charging progresses.Pricing varies by carrier

SOURCE Motorola Mobility, Inc

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED