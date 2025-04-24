403
French FM Lauds Long-Standing Ties With Kuwait
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 24 (KUNA) - French Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jean-Noel Barrot, lauded the depth of the long-standing friendship between his country and the State of Kuwait in many fields, especially diplomacy, economy, and defense.
In a press release Thursday, the French Embassy in Kuwait, on the occasion of Minister Barrot's visit to Kuwait, said that these relations, which also include culture, higher education, scientific research, and health, are nourished by close ties embodied in numerous cooperation and exchange projects.
The Minister congratulated Kuwait on its presidency of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and expressed his wishes to strengthen coordination between the two countries in response to regional crises, it added.
During a meeting between the French foreign minister and his Kuwaiti counterpart Abdullah Al-Yahya, both sides discussed the situation in the Middle East.
Moreover, the minister Barrot reaffirmed France's commitment to a ceasefire in Gaza, the release of hostages, saying that France and Saudi Arabia will co-chair an international conference in the summer in support of the two-state solution, the only one capable of ensuring lasting peace.
Regarding Syria, the Minister reiterated France's commitment to a rigorous political transition that respects Syrian pluralism and addresses collective security challenges, especially the fight against terrorism.
On Lebanon, the Minister expressed France's deep concern over renewed tensions in the south and called on all parties to respect the ceasefire agreement reached in November 2024, to avoid an escalation that could have serious consequences for the entire region.
The ministers also discussed global issues, particularly the protection of oceans. (end)
