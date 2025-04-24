403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Cultural Body Seeks Greater Exposure Amid Global Events
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Nasser Al-Ajmi
MUSCAT, April 24 (KUNA) -- Kuwait is eager to shine the spotlight on its significant role in the cultural scene amid regional and global events, an official said on Thursday, citing such gatherings as a platform for greater inter-cultural exchange.
These events include the ongoing Oman-hosted International book fair in the capital Muscat, National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters' book fair department chief Khalifa Al-Rabah told KUNA on the sidelines of the gathering, in which the Kuwaiti cultural body has put on display a number of literary works across numerous genres.
He went on to praise the tangible progress seen in Kuwait's relations with Muscat, ties that continue to grow in proximity amid similar regional events, while this year's edition of the Muscat International Book Fair carries extra significance in light of Kuwait being named the capital of Arab Culture in 2025, added the official.
The Kuwaiti official praised the Gulf Arab Sultanate for its efforts in organizing the book fair, which kicked off earlier on Thursday and runs until May 3, bringing together some 674 publishers from 35 nations, including Kuwait. (end)
nfa
MUSCAT, April 24 (KUNA) -- Kuwait is eager to shine the spotlight on its significant role in the cultural scene amid regional and global events, an official said on Thursday, citing such gatherings as a platform for greater inter-cultural exchange.
These events include the ongoing Oman-hosted International book fair in the capital Muscat, National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters' book fair department chief Khalifa Al-Rabah told KUNA on the sidelines of the gathering, in which the Kuwaiti cultural body has put on display a number of literary works across numerous genres.
He went on to praise the tangible progress seen in Kuwait's relations with Muscat, ties that continue to grow in proximity amid similar regional events, while this year's edition of the Muscat International Book Fair carries extra significance in light of Kuwait being named the capital of Arab Culture in 2025, added the official.
The Kuwaiti official praised the Gulf Arab Sultanate for its efforts in organizing the book fair, which kicked off earlier on Thursday and runs until May 3, bringing together some 674 publishers from 35 nations, including Kuwait. (end)
nfa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment