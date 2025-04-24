NYT Bestselling Relationship Experts Harville Hendrix And Helen Lakelly Hunt Immortalized In New Documentary Film 'The Heart Of Dialogue'

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) DALLAS, Texas, April 24, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - A new 70-minute documentary and AI interactive experience from Emmy®-nominated filmmakers Chris Brickler and Michael Romero titled“The Heart of Dialogue” is giving future generations the ability to interact directly with the wisdom of legendary relationship experts Harville Hendrix, Ph.D., and Helen LaKelly Hunt, Ph.D.







The film captures the lives and groundbreaking insights of the New York Times bestselling authors and their journey to integrate both their work and personalities with advanced AI Avatar technology, resulting in a multilingual, interactive platform designed to set new standards in digital legacy preservation.

On July 31, 2025, audiences worldwide can visit TheHeartOfDialogue to watch the documentary and engage directly with interactive avatars of Harville and Helen – all at no cost-giving individuals the opportunity to learn, practice, and improve timeless relationship-building skills taught by Harville and Helen.

The interactive AI uses Eternalize's LegacyTwinTM technology to securely create lifelike digital representations of Hendrix and Hunt.

“Harville and Helen are absolute pioneers,” says Chris Brickler, Director of the film and partner in the AI incubator, Eternalize.“Michael and I are honored and humbled by their passion and energy for impacting our society globally long after they are gone. This experience is not just about advancement in technology, but also about preserving and passing on the invaluable relationship guidance of Harville and Helen.”

“For decades, we have dedicated ourselves to teaching couples and families how to truly connect-so they feel seen, heard, and valued. The next evolution of our work is through our AI-powered Legacy Twins, which enable anyone with internet access to learn and consistently practice the Dialogue Process with care and guidance,” said Hendrix.

“Feeling safe and connected are among our most essential human needs. With the help of our AI tool, more people than ever will be able to develop these vital skills by learning the Dialogue Process. We designed this tool to eliminate barriers and make our work as accessible as possible-helping individuals identify unmet needs, transform frustrations into clear requests, and ultimately strengthen their relationships with family, friends, and colleagues,” added Hunt.

New York Times bestselling authors Harville Hendrix and Helen LaKelly Hunt are world-renowned relationship experts who have helped transform our understanding of love and connection. Together, they have written over 12 books with more than 4 million copies sold, including the timeless classic,“Getting the Love You Want: A Guide for Couples.”

EternalizeTM is a safe, secure, and innovative AI for good platform that preserves the image, likeness, wisdom, and legacy of notable public figures and private family members for future generations.

