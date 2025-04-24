Manifest Climate Now Available In Microsoft Azure Marketplace And Appsource

Manifest Climate

Manifest Climate helps Microsoft users streamline sustainability reporting & accelerate ESG research.

TORONTO, CANADA, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Manifest Climate, the leading AI-powered platform for sustainability research and reporting, is now available on Microsoft Azure Marketplace and Microsoft AppSource. This expanded availability brings Manifest Climate's powerful automation and sustainability intelligence to organizations across the Microsoft ecosystem.

Alongside integrations with Microsoft Sustainability Manager, Microsoft Copilot, and Microsoft Fabric, Manifest Climate empowers sustainability professionals to eliminate manual data collection, populate reports with relevant facts and metrics, and navigate the complexities of global regulations-such as CSRD, IFRS S1 & S2-with speed and confidence.

AI-Powered Automation for End-to-End ESG Reporting

Manifest Climate solves a common challenge: aligning historical ESG disclosures with today's evolving reporting standards. By embedding its expert-trained AI into Microsoft tools, the platform enables companies to transform fragmented information into actionable, comparable, and report-ready insights.

With Manifest Climate, Microsoft customers can:

- Benchmark against over 5,000 public companies to evaluate peers, suppliers, and portfolio companies

- Auto-fill +1,000 CSRD facts and concepts using AI-extracted data from past disclosures

- Run automated gap assessments aligned to CSRD, IFRS S1 & S2, and other global frameworks

- Extract contextual quotes and metrics to support robust, evidence-based reporting and strategy development

- Seamlessly integrate into existing workflows for approvals and internal reviews

“At Manifest Climate, we believe decision-useful sustainability data should drive strategic action-not just satisfy regulatory checkboxes,” said Laura Zizzo, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Manifest Climate.“Our collaboration with Microsoft turns ESG and sustainability data into a competitive advantage by enabling teams to work faster, smarter, and with greater confidence.”

Expert-Curated Insights for Enhanced Advisory Services

Trusted by global leading public companies, financial institutions, and consulting firms, Manifest Climate is redefining how ESG and sustainability information is used across the value chain. The platform not only supports internal compliance and risk management but also powers client-facing advisory services.

In collaboration with Microsoft Copilot, Manifest Climate is helping firms like PwC accelerate and elevate client engagements. By combining Copilot's generative AI capabilities with Manifest Climate's expertly curated data, advisory teams are unlocking deeper insights and improving efficiency.

“With Manifest Climate and Microsoft Copilot, PwC taps into trusted sustainability data and curated expertise in real time,” said Sarah Keyes, Partner, Sustainability Strategy & Transformation at PwC Canada.“Instead of spending hours researching client disclosures, we can engage Microsoft Copilot-supercharged by Manifest Climate-to understand exactly what our clients are doing and deliver insights faster, with confidence.”

This collaboration showcases how AI can bridge the gap between expertise and automation-empowering consultants, analysts, and compliance teams to deliver more impactful outcomes in a fraction of the time.

Driving AI Innovation in ESG with Microsoft

Toby Bowers, General Manager, Business Applications Group, Microsoft Corp. said,“We're happy to welcome Manifest Climate to Microsoft AppSource, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Microsoft AppSource offers partner solutions such as AI-powered regulatory compliance and ESG research solutions from Manifest Climate to help customers meet their needs faster.”

Now available to Microsoft customers worldwide, Manifest Climate unlocks automation, comparability, and expert insights across the entire sustainability reporting process.

Request access to Manifest Climate today via Microsoft AppSource or Azure Marketplace.

About Manifest Climate

Manifest Climate is the leading AI-powered platform for sustainability research and reporting compliance, equipping organizations with the intelligence to navigate sustainability challenges, uncover opportunities, and drive resilience in a rapidly evolving landscape.

Our expert-trained AI instantly analyzes sustainability disclosures, pinpointing gaps against frameworks like CSRD and IFRS S1 & S2. Beyond compliance, our solutions deliver real-time insights into market trends, surfacing custom sustainability data, and empowering businesses with comparable, decision-useful information.

Learn more at manifestclimate

Meet Manifest Climate - Sustainability Intelligence, Powered By AI

