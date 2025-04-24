Diginex And Baker Tilly Singapore Announce Strategic Alliance To Deliver Diginexesg Platform To Baker Tilly’S Clients
London – April 24, 2025 – Diginex Limited (”Diginex”) (NASDAQ: DGNX) , a leading impact technology company specializing in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) solutions, and Baker Tilly Singapore (“Baker Tilly”), a globally recognized advisory, tax, and assurance firm, today announced a strategic alliance to integrate Diginex's innovative diginexESG platform into Baker Tilly's client offerings. This collaboration will empower Baker Tilly's diverse client base to streamline ESG reporting, enhance compliance, and drive sustainable growth in response to increasing global demand for transparency and accountability.
The diginexESG platform, an award-winning cloud-based solution compatible with major frameworks such as GRI, SASB, and ISSB, provides end-to-end tools for topic discovery, data collection, and collaborative report publishing. Through this alliance, Baker Tilly's clients across industries will gain access to diginexESG's intuitive technology, supported by Baker Tilly's deep expertise in ESG advisory, risk management, and business strategy. The strategic relationship aims to simplify the complexities of sustainability reporting while enabling clients to meet evolving regulatory requirements and investor expectations.
“We are excited to work with Baker Tilly, a trusted leader in professional services, to bring diginexESG to their clients,” said Mark Blick, CEO of Diginex .“This alliance aligns with our mission to democratize access to advanced ESG tools, helping organizations of all sizes achieve their sustainability goals while driving measurable impact.”
Joshua Ong, Managing Partner at Baker Tilly Singapore , said,“We are committed to delivering innovative solutions that add value to our clients' businesses, while solving challenges that they may face with fragmented systems and resources. This alliance with Diginex provides a new platform that enhances our clients' daily operations and helps them to make informed decisions in building resilient, future-ready businesses.”
"There is growing pressure in the Asia-Pacific region for companies to produce high-quality ESG data that meets global standards,” added Tina Thomas, Head of ESG & Sustainability at Baker Tilly Singapore.
The alliance comes at a critical time as businesses face heightened scrutiny from regulators, investors, and stakeholders to demonstrate robust ESG performance. Baker Tilly's global network, combined with Diginex's cutting-edge technology, positions both firms to set a new standard for ESG reporting and compliance.
The award-winning diginexESG platform supports 17 global frameworks, including GRI (the“Global Reporting Initiative”), SASB (the“Sustainability Accounting Standards Board”), and TCFD (the“Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures”). Clients benefit from end-to-end support, ranging from materiality assessments and data management to stakeholder engagement, report generation and an ESG Ratings Support Service.
For more information, please visit the Company's website: .
Baker Tilly Singapore offers a full suite of ESG services, including ESG assessment, strategy development, reporting and disclosure, stakeholder engagement, risk management, sustainability certification, ESG integration in investments, as well as training and education.
For more information on Baker Tilly Singapore's services, visit .
