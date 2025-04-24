NYU Graduate Launches AI Interview Platform After Applying To 1,800 Jobs Without Success

Kagehiro Mitsuyami, Founder of LockedIn AI

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With global unemployment affecting more than 402 million people and nearly 58% of professionals planning to search for new roles in 2025, job seekers are increasingly turning to artificial intelligence for support. LockedIn AI , a new platform founded by NYU graduate Kagehiro Mitsuyami, offers real-time interview assistance through advanced AI tools designed to improve candidate performance and outcomes in competitive job markets.“The job search process is utterly dehumanizing for candidates. Even with internships, work experience, referrals, and top schools-everything that should make you a lock for a role-it's never enough,” said Kagehiro Mitsuyami, Founder of LockedIn AI.After applying to over 1,800 jobs and enduring 50 interviews without success, Mitsuyami-an international job seeker from China-recognized the critical need for adaptive, real-time support during the hiring process. What started as a prototype shared among peers evolved into LockedIn AI, a scalable platform built to give job seekers a decisive edge in technical and behavioral interviews.“In the future, anyone will be able to work in any industry they want. But right now, we're helping people land the job they need-today,” Mitsuyami explained.“Knowledge-based interviews are dead. What really matters is how fast someone can process information and solve problems.”LockedIn AI operates as a stealth-mode copilot during interviews, meetings, and assessments. Features include screen/audio analysis, multilingual interaction across 42 languages, resume tools optimized for applicant tracking systems (ATS), and technical exam prep. The system is powered by several leading AI models, including Deepseek V3, Azure GPT-4o, Gemini 2.0, Claude 3.5 & 3.7 Sonnet, and O3-mini.Users report that 80% secure employment within three months of using the platform, and 40% receive offers exceeding $100,000 annually. Current clients span software engineering, project management, and design roles at major tech firms.Client feedback has been central to the platform's evolution. One UX designer credited the system's coaching tools with helping them secure a $220,000 role following a demanding system design interview. Others have landed positions at Microsoft, Google, and Netflix.“The hiring process has changed-and LockedIn AI helps candidates adapt in real time,” said Mitsuyami.“We built this platform to level the playing field for people facing systemic disadvantages-whether due to geography, access, or opportunity.”LockedIn AI is available on desktop and mobile browsers. A step-by-step video tutorial for the desktop app is available here . For more information, visit LockedInAI .Media Contact:

