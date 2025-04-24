MOL's Annual General Meeting Approves A Dividend Of HUF 220 Billion

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- .The Annual General Meeting approved MOL Group's financial statements for 2024.The General Meeting decided to pay a dividend of HUF 220 billion.The General Meeting re-elected the members of the Board of DirectorsAt MOL Group's Annual General Meeting, shareholders approved the Board of Directors' report on the 2024 financial results and adopted the consolidated financial statements. The General Meeting decided to pay a dividend of HUF 220 billion, and re-elected Zsigmond Járai, Dr. László Parragh and Dr. Martin Roman to the Board of Directors.MOL Group's profit before tax in 2024 amounted to USD 1.500 billion, a 23% decrease compared to 2023 primarily due to the normalizing industry environment and worsening macroeconomic environment.The General Meeting approved the Board of Directors' dividend proposal of HUF 220 billion, a 10 percent increase compared to last year, that implies a base dividend of around HUF 165 per share and an additional special dividend amounting to around HUF 110 per share, totalling to around HUF 275 per share.The General Meeting re-elected Zsigmond Járai, Dr. László Parragh and Dr. Martin Roman to the Board of Directors for a five-year period.Zsolt Hernádi, Chairman and CEO of MOL Group commented the results:“We had to perform in a world burdened with geopolitical and macroeconomic challenges, and that is why I am proud that we achieved significant success and met our financial objectives last year despite all the difficult circumstances. The future brings many uncertainties, but the task is clear for us: to continue increasing our competitiveness by following our own path. We will continue the smart transition in refining, build competitive and sustainable petrochemicals, develop a strong domestic and extensive international exploration and production portfolio, develop a true retailer attitude, and focus heavily on the circular economy. Of course, we will do all this with maximum efficiency so that we can continue creating value for our shareholders.”In 2024, MOL achieved a clean CCS EBITDA of USD 3073 billion, 1% lower than in the previous year and exceeding the capital market guidance of around USD 3 billion.Upstream segment's EBITDA, excluding special items, reached UF 402.1 billion (USD 1,099 million) in 2024, representing a 18% increase compared to 2023 in HUF terms as production volumes increased and the Hungarian mining royalty payments decreased as minimum production levels were met.In 2024, Downstream achieved a Clean CCS EBITDA of HUF 463.4 billion (USD 1,267 million), which is 2% lower than the previous year's performance. The macro environment had a negative impact on Refining and Marketing results with the significantly weakened refining margin in 2024, partly offset by a higher sales results. Due to the continuing downward trend in the industry, the Petchem segment contributed negatively to Clean CCS EBITDA.Consumer Services EBITDA increased by 11% in 2024, reaching HUF 271.0 billion (USD 743 million) as a combination of organic growth driven by non-fuel sales and the Slovenia acquisition which was closed in mid-2023.Gas Midstream reached HUF 89 billion (USD 244 million) EBITDA in 2024, representing a decrease of 5% compared to 2023, driven by rising transmission demand and changes in regulated tariffs.In 2024, Circular Economy Services reported a negative EBITDA of HUF 20.3 billion (USD -52 million) for the full year.Ends-About MOL GroupMOL Group is an international, integrated oil, gas, petrochemicals and consumer retail company, headquartered in Budapest, Hungary. It is active in over 30 countries with a dynamic international workforce of 25,000 people and a track record of more than 100 years. MOL Group operates three refineries and two petrochemical plants under integrated supply chain-management in Hungary, Slovakia and Croatia, and owns a network of almost 2400 service stations across 10 countries in Central & South-Eastern Europe. MOL's exploration and production activities are supported by more than 85 years' experience in the field of hydrocarbons and 30 years in the injection of CO2. At the moment, there are production activities in 8 countries and exploration assets in 9 countries.MOL is committed to transform its traditional fossil-fuel-based operations into a low-carbon, sustainable business model and aspires to become net carbon neutral by 2050 while shaping the low-carbon circular economy in Central-and Eastern Europe.Press contact:@: ...

Liliana Resende

BCM Public relations

+44 20 3744 2236

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.