XRP News: Xendex Presale Gains Momentum Ahead Of Coinbase's XRP Futures Launch

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SYDNEY, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XenDex is at the center of XRP news today as the first all-in-one decentralized exchange (DEX) built on the XRP Ledger. As excitement brews across the crypto market surrounding XRP's renewed relevance, XenDex's $XDX presale is gaining explosive momentum, drawing thousands of XRP holders and DeFi enthusiasts into what's shaping up to be one of the most anticipated presales of the year. This opportunity presents itself when the XRP ecosystem is buzzing with the news of Coinbase's XRP Futures launch.









With features like non-custodial lending and borrowing, AI-powered copy trading, staking, and cross-chain interoperability, XenDex is delivering the full-scale DeFi experience that Ripple's ecosystem has lacked for over a decade.

Participate in XDX Presale Now

The Xendex token Presale Is currently Live, And It's Moving Fast.

The $XDX token presale is now officially live at:

The entry terms are simple and the timing is everything:



Exchange Rate: 1 XRP = 10 XDX

Minimum Buy: 150 XRP = 1,500 XDX Soft Cap: 30,000 XRP



Early participants are locking in tokens before supply tightens and pricing adjusts. As the community rapidly expands, so does the scarcity and with that, the potential upside.

Why XRP Holders Are Rushing Into XenDex:

The XRP community has long waited for a platform that truly unlocks decentralized finance on XRPL. XenDex delivers, with real functionality, not just promises.



Real-time AI copy trading from top-performing traders

Borrowing & lending with no middlemen

Staking & liquidity farming for passive rewards

Clean UI built for fast onboarding from users Community governance through $XDX voting rights



Buy XDX Now at It's Lowest Price

With Coinbase's XRP Futures announcement stirring the market, XRP holders are now rallying behind the most advanced DeFi solution in the ecosystem, and it's called XenDex.

XenDex's official Telegram group is surging while it's Twitter engagement is climbing, and thousands are already on board, but there's still time to join.

The presale is live and the platform's community is growing rapidly. An opportunity buy into a highly promising Ripple project is now.

Website:

Buy $XDX: /

Telegram:

Twitter:

Docs:

Contact:

Frank Richards

