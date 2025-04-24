Sendcutsend Honored As Gold Stevie® Award Winner In 2025 American Business Awards®

RENO, Nev., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SendCutSend was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Manufacturing category in The 23rd Annual American Business Awards® today. The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. SendCutSend was nominated in the Company of the Year category for Manufacturing.

"SendCutSend demonstrates how to transform an industry by solving a fundamental problem - making manufacturing more accessible and efficient," said one judge

This year's awards were based on achievements since 2023. In the last two years SendCutSend has seen explosive growth expanding to three US facilities, tripling its headcount, decreasing production time, increasing services and shipping more than 20 million parts to more than 250,000 customers. Customer service and satisfaction has always been a key focus, with an NPS score of 86 and a 5.0-star rating on Google from over 1,800 reviews.

For more information about SendCutSend visit, sendcutsend .

About SendCutSend

SendCutSend is an on-demand, custom sheet metal manufacturing company with facilities in Reno, Nev., Paris, Ky., and Arlington, Texas serving the United States and Canada. Founded by two software engineers frustrated by the lack of access to commercial manufacturing, SendCutSend bridges the gap between quality, speed, affordability and convenience in the manufacturing industry. From its humble beginnings in a garage to landing on the Inc 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500, SendCutSend is proud to now call 59% of the companies in the Fortune 500 customers. SendCutSend offers laser cutting and finishing services for everything from one-off prototypes to sale/assembly ready parts at scale shipped in as little as two days with no minimum quantities. For more information visit SendCutSend or follow on Instagram or YouTube .

SOURCE SendCutSend

