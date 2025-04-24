Inventhelp Inventor Develops Laundry Care Product To Secure Drawstrings (PTA-352)

PITTSBURGH, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to ensure a drawstring remains in place on a garment during the washing and drying process," said an inventor, from Spanaway, Wash., "so I invented THE DRAW STRING CLIP. My design prevents the drawstring from coming out, and it eliminates the chore of rethreading it."

The patent-pending invention provides a laundry care product to prevent the end of a drawstring from disappearing within the channel of the clothing item or becoming completely free and lost. In doing so, it eliminates the hassle and frustration of rethreading a drawstring. It also saves time and effort. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and individuals who do laundry. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Portland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-PTA-352, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

